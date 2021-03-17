Quality Beverage Expands Executive Leadership Team

Steve Doherty, incoming Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Quality Beverage President and CEO T. Conrad Wetterau Expands Executive Management Team, Highlighting Continued Growth at Massachusetts’ largest stand-alone independent AB distributor

Taunton, Mass. — T. Conrad Wetterau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quality Beverage L.P., one of New England’s largest stand-alone independent distributors of Anheuser-Busch InBev branded products, today announced the appointments of several members of the company’s executive leadership team, effective April 1st.

The promotions are led by Steve Doherty, incoming Vice President-Chief Operating Officer, alongside seven other leadership team advancements. The company also announced that Ted Audet, a member of Quality Beverage’s leadership team for the past 33 years and former COO, will retain his role Executive Vice President in a reduced-schedule capacity.

“Steve Doherty exemplifies leadership and fidelity to the Quality Beverage creed of always doing ‘the right thing,’ which makes him an ideal successor to Ted Audet, whose dedication, loyalty and talents have long benefitted our workers and customers,” said Wetterau.

Also promoted were Anthony Frasco to Vice President Corporate Sales & Marketing for the company’s three divisions, replacing Doherty; Craig Colonero to General Manager/Auburn Division, also replacing Doherty; Shaun Benton to Director of Operations/Auburn Division; Brian Montagna to Director of Sales & Marketing/Chicopee Division; Kris Lynch to Director of Administration; and Kim Izzo to Director of Human Resources.

“The promotions for Anthony Frasco, Craig Colonero, Shaun Benton, Brian Montagna, Kris Lynch and Kim Izzo represent the outstanding team effort that they and every employee display while driving growth that allows Quality Beverage to move forward and prosper,” added Wetterau.

In addition to their new roles, Mr. Frasco will remain as General Manager of the Chicopee Division and Mr. Colonero as Director of Sales and Marketing of the Auburn Division.

 

About Quality Beverage

Since 1987, Taunton-based Quality Beverage LP has provided beer drinkers with fresh, superior beer as one of New England’s largest stand-alone independent Anheuser-Busch distributors. Quality Beverage enjoys exclusive distribution rights for all Anheuser-Busch InBev brands, as well as a number of additional leading import and craft brands, in 137 Massachusetts cities and towns across Worcester, Bristol, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk and Middlesex counties.

