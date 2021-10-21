Punch Collaborates With Cigar City Brewing For National Cigar Release

TAMPA, Florida – Punch and Cigar City Brewing have teamed up to create a duo of medium bodied smokes. Called “Cigar City Brewing Maduro by Punch,” the cigars will be available at select liquor chains across the U.S. starting this month, with a larger rollout slated for early 2022.

Handmade at the HATSA factory in Danli, Honduras, Cigar City Brewing Maduro is a Honduran Puro, made with a Honduran Habano maduro wrapper, a Honduran Habano binder and a combination of Honduran Habano fillers grown in various regions around the country. The rich and heady blend was crafted to complement the malty sweetness of Cigar City Brewing’s award-winning beers.

The experience of Cigar City Brewing Maduro by Punch brings forth notes of earth and wood, with hints of black cherry and cocoa. The blend pairs beautifully with malt-forward beers and is an exceptional cigar on its own.

Ed Lahmann, senior brand manager of Punch, said, “One of my first craft loves was beer, so I was very excited to work with Cigar City Brewing. We’re both masters of our craft, creating bold, balanced, and highly-regarded products, so it was the ideal partnership for us to create a cigar for beer lovers. The use of the Habano leaves grown in the fertile valleys of Honduras accentuates the savory beers of Cigar City one hundred percent. This cigar pairs beautifully with the Cigar City portfolio of beers, and also stands strong on its own, with the perfect balance of complexity and versatility.”

Maria Grieshaber, brand director of Cigar City Brewing, said, “Given our hometown of Tampa, which has deep roots in the handmade cigar category, we were delighted to partner with Punch to bring the enjoyment of pairing cigars and beer to life in a meaningful way. This Maduro cigar by Punch is a collaboration we are all very proud of.”

Cigar City Brewing Maduro by Punch is available in two sizes, each packaged in 20-count wooden boxes featuring the iconic Cigar City Brewing logo.

Magnum (5.25” x 54) – SRP per cigar $8.29

Toro (6” x 50)– SRP per cigar $8.49

About Cigar City Brewing

Cigar City Brewing is Florida’s premier craft brewery company, delivering tropically-inspired hand-made ales and lagers to beer lovers across the country. Led by its flagship, Jai Alai IPA, Cigar City Brewing has used beer to tell the story of the history and culture of Tampa since its inception in 2009. The brewery currently produces over 180,000 barrels of beer annually, equating to over 2,000,000 cases of beer being sold across its entire footprint. Awards and accolades, including medals at the Great American Beer Festival and appearances on RateBeer.com’s Top 10 Brewers Worldwide seven times, have helped fuel the brewery’s rapid growth and expansion. Cigar City Brewing is a key partner in CANarchy, a craft brewing collective that represents the largest canned craft beer supplier in the country

