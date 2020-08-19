Pumpkin Latte Blonde Is Back at Sycamore Brewing

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Pumpkin’s back, witches. Sycamore Brewing’s Pumpkin Latte Blonde is returning sooner than ever this year. It may only be August, but the people want the pumpkin — and we always give the people what they want.

Sycamore’s Pumpkin Latte Blonde features fresh spices, real vanilla, and house-roasted coffee layered over a crisp blonde ale base. The result is a proper pumpkin party of a beer, bursting with fresh fall flavor.

Our 2020 can design features high-spirited coffee cups and rambunctious pumpkins gallivanting around together and going wild! Pumpkin Latte Blonde is slated to release in our taproom on August 22nd, and will begin rolling into grocery stores and bottle shops across the Carolinas the following week. Stop trying to resist the pumpkin trend. Go ahead, embrace your inner basic witch.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Virtual - August 2020
Brew Talks Virtual - August 2020

Livestream ● August 27, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.