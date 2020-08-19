Pumpkin Latte Blonde Is Back at Sycamore Brewing

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Pumpkin’s back, witches. Sycamore Brewing’s Pumpkin Latte Blonde is returning sooner than ever this year. It may only be August, but the people want the pumpkin — and we always give the people what they want.

Sycamore’s Pumpkin Latte Blonde features fresh spices, real vanilla, and house-roasted coffee layered over a crisp blonde ale base. The result is a proper pumpkin party of a beer, bursting with fresh fall flavor.

Our 2020 can design features high-spirited coffee cups and rambunctious pumpkins gallivanting around together and going wild! Pumpkin Latte Blonde is slated to release in our taproom on August 22nd, and will begin rolling into grocery stores and bottle shops across the Carolinas the following week. Stop trying to resist the pumpkin trend. Go ahead, embrace your inner basic witch.