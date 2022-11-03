Public Offering Brewing Company to Open on Nov. 18

DENVER, Colorado – Public Offering Brewing Co. (1736 South Broadway Denver, CO 80210) is pleased to announce the brewery’s grand opening celebration on Friday, Nov. 18 – Sunday, Nov. 20. The weekend-long bash will include a variety of Public Offering beers, food trucks, as well as brewery tours and live music from Lola Rising on Saturday.

For Public Offering Founder Cody Higginbottom, the stop-and-go nature of the past few months has been grueling but now he’s excited to open the brewery to the public and see his dream come to reality.

“It’s a huge relief to feel like we finally have some sense of control over our own destiny. The support, love and patience that our friends, family and surrounding neighbors and community have shown us the past several months has been amazing and it’s really helped us carry on,” says Higginbottom. “There’s been so much anticipation from everyone, including our team, for our opening, so we’re ecstatic that we finally have the opportunity to share what we’ve been building the past several years.”

Like its name, the brewery seeks to offer up its space and labor of love to its beer-loving community. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the brewery will be hosting informal brewery tours where guests can take in views of the 10-barrel brewhouse that’s enclosed with floor-to-ceiling windows. In addition, there will be live music from Island Folk Rock Band Lola Rising from 4 to 6 p.m.

In terms of beer, Public Offering intends to use and highlight as many local ingredients as possible. The brewery will focus on hop-forward beers but there will also be a diverse tap list featuring crisp, malty, roasted, tart and fruited offerings across a variety of styles.

The following food trucks will be stationed at Public Offering for their grand opening weekend:

Friday: Big Bear Cheesesteaks

Saturday: Buenos Nachos

Sunday: Meyer’s Munchies Food Cart

“We are looking to create one big neighborhood of beer drinking friends, so guests should always expect to feel welcome and comfortable at Public Offering,” says Public Offering Taproom Manager Bryan Boynton. “Expect to be greeted by friendly, engaging, and knowledgeable staff serving great beer in a taproom environment like none other in town. I certainly can’t wait to exceed guests’ expectations every time they walk through our doors.”

Public Offering Brewing’s hours of operation are noted below. Please be aware that holidays may impact the schedule.

Monday: closed

Tuesday and Wednesday: 3 to 10 p.m.

Thursday: 2 to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 12 to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 to 9 p.m.

In addition to a 2,000-square-foot back patio, Public Offering also has parking available to the south of Corvus Coffee Roasters.

About Public Offering Brewing Company

Public Offering Brewing is a community-minded brewery located in the South Broadway neighborhood offering a variety of beer styles in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.

At Public Offering, the way we see it, this place is as much yours as it is ours. So come, watch how our beer is created from grain to glass, taste our successes, or tell us what didn’t go right, and help us improve and evolve our beers. Better yet, give us new ideas and see them come to life. Great beer isn’t just the best yeast, barley, hops and water; it’s also the inspiration, collaboration, camaraderie, and care that goes into crafting each batch. We believe that it takes a village to raise a beer, which is why we don’t just offer our beers to the public. We offer our whole brewery.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/public-offering-brewing-company-to-open-on-nov-18