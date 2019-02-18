Protagonist Collaborates on First Beer with 2 North Carolina Breweries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During its buildout, Protagonist, Charlotte’s most-anticipated new taproom and brewery, is collaborating on a custom beer with Town Brewing of Charlotte and Little Brother Brewing of Greensboro. The German Helles Lager will be available at all three breweries later this spring, including upon Protagonist’s debut in NoDa.

In the spirit of community building, the three brands have come together to create “Wilder Hirsch” Helles, a Southern German Lager, which will be available at their respective breweries later this spring. The three brewers involved, Jeremy Claeys, Brian Quinn and Steve Monahan, studied together at the Doemens Academy in Munich and wanted to create something with a traditional Bavarian flavor. Named after their favorite neighborhood watering hole, the Wilder Hirsch, a cozy Bavarian pub located blocks away from the Doemens Academy on the banks of the Wurm River. This Helles will be a clean, malty, gold-colored German lager with a smooth bready-sweet malty flavor and a soft, dry finish. A restrained herbal and lemony noble hop backbone will help keep the balance, which will make this a refreshing, everyday beer.

Protagonist will open its doors in Charlotte later this spring and focus on the provision of an elevated beer bar and tasting experience. With an Advanced Cicerone, Christopher Westgard, they will curate a beer program featuring esteemed craft breweries from across the world. With their Flux Capacitor draft system, Protagonist will serve beer as its brewers intend, with an attention to detail that is truly unique to Charlotte.

About Protagonist Beer

Protagonist is a beer brand centered around curiosity, belonging and public spirit. Created by childhood friends Ryan McKillen, Ryan Owens and Mike Salzarulo, Protagonist will come to life through a modern day Clubhouse—an elevated beer bar and tasting experience in Charlotte, North Carolina in March 2019. Curious? So are we. Website at protagonistbeer.com and follow @protagonistbeer on Instagram.