Protagonist Brews AUS Resilience to Raise Money for Australian Brushfire Relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Protagonist (protagonistbeer.com) is one of two NC breweries brewing the AUS Resilience (resilience.beer) beer, to be released on 2/24, with all profits going back to those impacted by the brushfires in Australia.

Participants (http://resilience.beer/participating-breweries) come in sizes large and small including: Protagonist, Sierra Nevada, Stone Brewing, Brahmari, Perennial and more; they are all brewing the same recipe (http://resilience.beer/resilience-beer-recipe):

The intention of this recipe is to brew a clean, quaffable beer that is pleasantly hoppy and interesting without being intimidating. We want this beer to have broad appeal for generous, kind hearted Aussie (and international) beer lovers right across the spectrum and inclusive of those folks who are low or non craft drinkers wishing to support this fantastic cause with a delicious beer or two.

For More Information: www.resilience.beer