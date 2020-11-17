Protagonist Beer Opens Second Location This Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– One of North Carolina’s newer breweries already has expansion on tap, as Charlotte-based Protagonist announced today that its second location will open to the public this Wednesday, November 18 at 11 a.m. EST.

Located in Lower South End, one of Charlotte’s most-explosive neighborhoods from a growth perspective, Protagonist’s new brewery sprawls 15,000 square-feet of interior space, eight-times the size of its original nano brewery (1,700 square-feet), which opened in May of 2019.

The Lower South End location (physical address 227 Southside Drive) boasts a mezzanine, customer-facing barrel-aging room, full kitchen centered around whole pizza pies and slices available for on-site consumption or delivery. Also on tap is a 15-barrel brewing system with plans to package product and three separate bars. The exterior space includes a 6,000 square-foot patio which will be partially covered to enjoy all months of the year.

Food menu: Full Pizza Pies (28”, 20” and 16”) and large pizza slices. Appetizers include house-made meatballs and pesto and goat cheese breadsticks. Healthy Salad options all with dressings made in house.

Opening beer list: Wednesday, we will have Danks Obama, Edmund, Mr. Diamond, Quaid, ePILphany (Wooden Robot Collab), Das Hopfenhead (Devils Logic Collab), and Russian Imperial Stout (Incendiary Collab). On Friday, we will add Jean, Ziggy, and our Strawberry Seltzer.

Protagonist Lower South End will initially open Monday-Thursday from 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m.-midnight, and Sunday 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. Hours of operation are subject to change.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Protagonist will implement stringent COVID-19 protocols to help protect the health and safety of its guests. All guests must wear masks when not seated, every table will be socially distanced, every table will be cleaned and sanitized between groups, sanitizer stations will be spread throughout the space, and all employees will be wearing masks at all times and washing hands.

Protagonist recently added Mike Bugler to its team, who will serve as general manager of the Lower South End location. In preparation for its opening, Protagonist created over 40 jobs to the local hospitality industry, which has been hit particularly hard during the pandemic.

The brewery’s original location will remain open. Protagonist Clubhouse, which is located on the corner of N Davidson and 35th Streets in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood, recently earned recognition at both the Muse Design and Hospitality Design Awards. Protagonist’s two locations are approximately nine-miles apart.

“We’re all about fostering a sense of community in Charlotte and we’re excited about how we can do that at both Protagonist locations,” said Mike Salzarulo, Protagonist Beer co-founder. “The ability to host larger events and truly bring people together over food and beer, especially after the months of uncertainty we’ve had this year, is very exciting. We can’t wait for folks to come in, check out the space, and grab a beer.”

More information can be found at protagonistbeer.com. Follow along on social media for updates @protagonistbeer. Photos and renderings are available here.

About Protagonist Beer

Protagonist Beer is centered around experimentation, belonging and public spirit. Created by co-founders Jeremy Claeys, Ryan Owens, and Mike Salzarulo. The brand first came to life through a nano-brewery and taproom in NoDa and continues its mission of fostering community at its larger brewery taproom, and pizza kitchen in Lower South End.