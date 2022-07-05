Prost! Craft Brewery Moving Headquarters to Northglenn

DENVER, Colorado – Prost plans to invest $25 million over the next ten years to bring their corporate headquarters, regional production, distribution center, and their largest biergarten to the Northglenn Marketplace located at 104th Avenue and Interstate 25.

“We are thrilled that Prost Brewing Company is joining Northglenn Marketplace,” said Brad Hutensky the CEO of center owner Hutensky Capital Partners (“HCP”). “Prost’s craft beer brewery and biergarten will quickly become one of Northglenn’s most exciting destinations that will enhance current tenant offerings and attract new uses to the Marketplace.”

The new Northglenn facility will get national recognition as one of the most sustainable and technologically advanced breweries in the country. They plan to produce 20,000 barrels initially and grow to 40,000 to 50,000 over the next few years, which would solidify Prost as one of the top 5 largest craft breweries in the state.

“We are a family-owned business and sixth-generation Coloradans. Northglenn was clearly the best choice for Prost Brewing, and we’re excited to be able to make this important move for the future of our business while staying in Colorado,” said David Deline, President of Prost Brewing. “It is incredible to feel so supported by the State of Colorado, Adams County and the City of Northglenn, and we know the talent pool, cost of doing business and proximity to the supply chain will all help us to stay competitive in the craft beer industry.”

“Having the patience to wait for just the right redevelopment project is a signature of the Northglenn Urban Renewal Authority (NURA)” said Rosie Garner, NURA Chair. “NURA partnered with HCP to incentivize them to revitalize, reinvent and bring something special to the Marketplace. We are thrilled to see this project come to fruition and are excited to witness the synergy Prost Brewing will bring to the City and entire north metro area”.

The Northglenn Prost brewery will be internationally recognized for combining the best brewing techniques, sustainable equipment, and environmentally friendly initiatives. They will capture and reuse 100% of CO2, use endosperm mashing to reduce total water and energy in the processing of the malt, and incorporate Schkto technology, which is a special vacuum boiling system that uses one-third energy reducing the carbon footprint produced.

“Coloradans are proud of the state’s craft brewing tradition, and innovative breweries like Prost Brewing Company not only create quality new jobs in the economy but also raise the bar for environmental stewardship and sustainability,” said Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade Executive (EDIT) Director Patrick Meyers.

With the support and partnerships from the EDIT Commission, Adams County Board of County Commissioners, the Northglenn City Council, and HCP, approximately $6 million was provided to help fill the financial gap and get this project to the finish line.

“We are excited Prost Brewing Company’s headquarters will remain in Colorado and will now call Northglenn and Adams County home,” said Lynn Baca, Chair of the Adams County Board of Commissioners. “As Adams County continues to steadily grow, having more opportunities like this for our residents to enjoy is essential. This is a win on all fronts, from providing a local entertainment venue to bringing more high-paying jobs to the area; all resulting from the collaboration of multiple partners working together for our community.”

The Northglenn facility will create a family-friendly, affordable gathering place for the community to enjoy authentic bier and German chef-inspired food. It will include entertainment, live music, and special events, that will attract more than 250,000 people annually to visit the biergarten, and more for special events and tours of the brewery.

“We are thrilled that so many partners came together to help the City of Northglenn bring Prost Brewing Company to the Northglenn Marketplace, including the State and the County. Together, we recognized the potential of this family-run business to reinvigorate the shopping center and the importance of keeping Colorado companies in-state,” said Northglenn Mayor Meredith Leighty. “We’re ready to welcome Prost Brewing Company to their forever home.”

Prost Brewing Company was founded in 2012 and is a family-owned and operated Colorado craft brewery focused on crafting German-style biers. They have locations in Denver, Fort Collins, Highlands Ranch, and distribute to four other states. They are ranked in the top 10 producing craft breweries in Colorado.

Since acquiring Northglenn Marketplace in 2017, HCP and its team have worked to stabilize and revitalize the property adding new tenants that include dd’s DISCOUNTS, Painted Tree Boutiques, Forma Furniture and Five Below. The Prost concepts will anchor the north-end of the shopping center creating a destination that will help further leasing efforts. HCP has also invested in physical improvements at the shopping center and plans further enhancements to the common areas including signage.

About Prost Brewing Co.

Prost Brewing Co. is a Colorado craft brewery focused on providing community engagement through its award winning biergarten style biers. What’s biergarten bier? It’s the bier found in German biergartens, neighborhood gathering places where a sense of community and a love of great bier come together. At Prost, we honor these traditions with truly authentic biergarten-style biers made with sustainably sourced German-grown hops and Colorado-grown malts, hand selected for the highest quality and brewed with state-of-the-art precision. The result is clear, more refined biers that are approachable yet layered with complexity…the very same biers we drink with friends in our Prost biergartens.

Hutensky Capital Partners owns and manages shopping centers in major markets throughout the country and focuses on enhancing and leasing underperforming shopping centers.

Northglenn, CO, is a city of 38,900 residents located 13 miles north of downtown Denver. Northglenn is a diverse and welcoming community that celebrates its small-town character, urban energy, and thriving businesses.

The Northglenn Urban Renewal Authority (NURA) is a special purpose governmental entity which was created by City Council in 1990. NURA’s primary purpose is to improve business areas in Northglenn by eliminating blight, assisting private development and redevelopment projects, and planning and building public and public-elated commercial improvements as necessary to achieve those goals.

For More Information:

https://prostbrewing.com