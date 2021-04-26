Prost Brewing Launches Alpenblume Hard Seltzer

DENVER, CO – Prost Brewing Company, a Colorado-based craft brewery, is excited to launch AlpenBlume, a new 5% ABV line of German-inspired hard seltzers. Combining the high standards of German seltzer water with Prost Brewing’s Colorado craft roots, AlpenBlume is not just another seltzer. German Wine Yeast, natural processing, and quality flavorings lead to a delicately dry, harmoniously balanced seltzer unlike any other. AlpenBlume is available in four unique flavors: Cucumber Lime, Ginger Peach, Strawberry Rose, and Lemon Elderberry.

As with all the best products, the genesis of AlpenBlume was listening to customers’ wish for a cleaner tasting seltzer, one free of off-flavors and impurities. Specializing in clean lagers, Prost knew it could stay true to its traditional practices and deliver a one-of-a-kind German-inspired hard seltzer. “We make bier that tastes like beer,” says David Deline, Prost President, “so we knew that we wanted to make a seltzer that tastes like seltzer. There is nothing to hide behind in water, so we made sure to only stick to the basic all naturally derived ingredients listed on the can.”

“Over the past year of development,” explains David, “I was continuously asked why a German-focused brewery was launching a seltzer product. My answer was simple. We listened to our customers’ wishes and knew we had to act. Germany is one of the leaders in seltzer water consumption per capita – They even have water sommeliers! We balanced our customers’ feedback with these lofty German seltzer water standards. That’s why AlpenBlume lives perfectly at the crossroads of Colorado and Germany, combining the best of each.”

AlpenBlume Seltzer was designed with the active Colorado lifestyle in mind, boasting industry-leading health claims. AlpenBlume packs a 5% ABV punch with zero sugars, zero gluten, 100 calories, and only 1 gram of carbs. The product strives for a purity of taste and quality, allowing only the highest quality, all-natural ingredients.

“Just like our bier, we knew there was a better way to make seltzer,” added David. “We applied all the same principles from our award-winning lagers – only the finest ingredients, natural processing, extended maturation times – to AlpenBlume. Start to finish, it was designed through the lens of our German roots, even utilizing a dry German wine yeast. The combination of this all is a shockingly crisp, clean product with a balanced depth of character and refreshingly dry finish. It’s truly unlike any seltzer on the market.”

For AlpenBlume’s branding and label design, Prost once again partnered with CODO Designs, who collaborated on Prost’s 2019 rebrand,. “It’s rare that we come across a genuinely differentiated hard seltzer”, says Isaac Arthur, a partner of CODO. “There are just so many similar offerings out there. Prost’s AlpenBlume stands apart by its German-inspired ingredients and naturally-derived flavors. Prost Brewing does everything the old-world German way, which takes a lot of time and technique. It’s been impressive to watch their team translate this approach to the new AlpenBlume Hard Seltzer line. I suspect this brand is going to take off like a rocket.”

AlpenBlume hard seltzers will be available in mixed 12-packs across Colorado, with other market launches soon to follow. The product is also available on draft or to go at any Prost Biergarten location.

Learn more at https://prostbrewing.com/alpenblume/.

About Prost Brewing Co.:

Founded in 2012, Prost Brewing Co. is a family-owned Colorado craft brewery focused on crafting only the finest German-style biers. Prost honors its German heritage by sourcing only the highest quality ingredients directly from Germany and by following traditional brewing practices and lagering techniques. The results? A cleaner, more refined bier that is approachable, yet layered with complexities.