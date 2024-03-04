Prost Brewing Co. Releases Its First Biers Brewed in Northglenn

Prost Brewing Co. is celebrating the release of its first bier brewed and canned at its new Northglenn headquarters! Prost’s Dunkelweizen (5.7% ABV), a traditional German-style dark wheat ale, is now available for a limited time on draft and in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans exclusively at Prost’s biergartens in Northglenn, Denver, Highlands Ranch, and Fort Collins.

Next week, Prost will also tap the first keg of its Biergarten Lager (4.2% ABV). A German-style Leichtbier, Biergarten Lager will be available year-round on draft and in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans as a biergarten exclusive.

“We are so excited to release these biers brewed at our new Northglenn brewery headquarters. While we’re still building out the brewery, our 20-barrel pilot brewing system is up and running, and every bier released this summer will be brewed on our new state-of-the-art brewing equipment,” said Prost President David Deline. “Stop by the viewing areas in the Northglenn Biergarten to grab a stein of Dunkelweizen and check out the progress.”

Prost’s Dunkelweizen and Biergarten Lager are the launch of Prost’s Biergarten-exclusive canned bier series, which will feature a rotating seasonal offering of German-style biers on draft and to-go in 4 packs of 16 oz. cans. The Biergarten series brings even more variety to the Prost lineup of German-inspired styles for bier lovers to enjoy in or out of the Biergarten.

Dunkelweizen is a bier style that originated in Bavaria in the south of Germany and gained popularity in the 1500s. German inspired and Colorado crafted, Prost’s Dunkleweizen combines the bready, chocolate-like flavors of a dunkel with the sweet esters of a Hefeweizen. With notes of banana, spicy clove and nutmeg, this German-style dark wheat ale tastes like a chocolate covered banana with a hint of baking spice.

As a Leichtbier, which translates directly to light beer, Biergarten Lager is Prost’s German interpretation of an American light lager. Highly attenuated and incredibly crisp, the dry, balanced flavor of the Biergarten Lager makes for a light, easy-to-drink bier option that pairs perfectly with German food. While traditionally Leightbier was brewed for physical laborers in the factories and fields of Germany, this modern day lager is meant to be enjoyed with friends.

Prost’s biergartens across Colorado are also currently serving Prost’s Northglenn-brewed Export Pilsner (5.8% ABV), a strong German-style pilsner, and Helles (5.0%), a Munich-style pale lager, on draft.

As Prost continues constructing its new production headquarters, its growing bier lineup and seasonal biergarten exclusives will reflect the brewery’s commitment to brewing German styles with the highest quality ingredients. All of Prost’s biers, including its traditionally modern Dunkleweizen and crisp Biergarten Lager, are brewed authentically with sustainably sourced German-grown hops and malts that are hand-selected for quality.

Visit Prost’s Northglenn Biergarten today at 351 West 104th Avenue for a self-guided tour of Prost’s brewing process, then grab a stein and drink like a German with friends and family. Prost’s Northglenn Biergarten also offers a curated menu of traditional German fare and authentic German-style bench seating, bringing a delightful taste of Germany right here to Colorado.

About Prost

Prost Brewing Co. is a Colorado craft brewery focused on building community and honoring German brewing traditions. Prost’s award-winning biergarten-style biers are brewed authentically with sustainably sourced German-grown hops and malts that are hand-selected for quality. Brewed with state-of-the-art precision, Prost’s lineup of German inspired, Colorado crafted biers are clear, refined and approachable, yet layered with complexity. To drink like a German, join us for a Prost Pils at one of our four destination biergartens throughout Colorado or find us at a craft beer retailer near you.

