Proof Brewing Company Wins Tender Export To Sweden

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – Proof Brewing Company’s La La Land IPA has won a highly coveted tender, selling to hundreds of stores all over Sweden. Systembolaget, the government-owned retailer, carefully selects beers through vigorous blind-tasting and sensory evaluation.

European beer importer Original Brands STHLM will handle the international distribution of 80,000 cans hitting store shelves this Fall.

“It was incredible news to hear we were the #1 IPA out of all the other competing breweries,” said Founder Byron Burroughs. “It’s a real honor and validation that our team can produce bold and flavorful beers that stack up against the rest of the world.”

Proof Brewing Co. has traveled internationally pouring at events in Madrid, Spain at Founders Festival, Gothenburg, Sweden at All In Beer Fest, and Pamplona, Spain at Naparbier’s Anniversary Celebration. Over the last year, Proof Brewing Co. has distributed draft products across Europe including France, Spain, and the Netherlands.

“This tender is such a win for Tallahassee in such a highly sought-after IPA category,” said Founder Angela Burroughs. “We can’t wait for the wonderful people of Sweden to enjoy our flagship IPA.”

La La Land is an American IPA available year-round in 6-pack cans throughout North Florida. East meets West in our homage to the classic West Coast-style. Featuring bright aromas and flavor of citrus and tropical fruit, with a crisp, resinous bitterness. A vibrant balance of hops and malts for any landscape.