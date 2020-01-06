Proof Brewing Company to Release Litany of Angels Belgian Strong Ale in Cans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Proof Brewing Co. is set to release the award-winning Litany of Angels Belgian Strong Ale in 4-pack cans on Friday, January 10th at 11am in the brewery’s tasting room. The 4-pack can will be the brewery’s inaugural package for its 2020 release calendar. Litany of Angels will be available in distribution throughout Florida where Proof Brewing is currently sold.

“Litany of Angels has been one of the bestselling beers in our tasting room,” said Marketing Director Bryan Smith. “We excited to scale this crowd favorite up and share with more of our fans.”

Litany of Angels is 9% ABV and hand crafted with artisanal brewing methods for refined flavor. This golden beer elevates soft malt flavors and fruity esters and spices, rooted in traditional Belgian styles. The complexity resolves with elegant candi sweetness and warming alcohol. Litany of Angels received a gold medal in 2017 at Best Florida Beer competition for Belgian Strong Ales.

ABOUT US:

Founded by Byron & Angela Burroughs in 2012, Proof Brewing Company prides itself on being an industry leader of innovative beers. Proof Brewing Co. produces big, bold, flavorful beers and remains committed to true artisanal brewing methods in an evolving industry. The brewery has received numerous awards and recognition from the world renowned Hunaphu’s Day, US Open Beer Championship, Best Florida Beer, and Paste Magazine. For more information, visit www.proofbrewingco.com, Facebook: PBCBeer, Twitter: proofbrewingco, and Instagram: proofbrewingco

For More Information:

https://www.proofbrewingco.com/events/2020/1/10/litany-of-angels-4pk-release