Proof Brewing Co. Becomes First Craft Brewery In Florida To Implement Earthly Labs Technology

Tallahassee, Florida – Proof Brewing Company has partnered with Earthly Labs, an Austin, TX based company, to become the first craft brewery in Florida to implement carbon capture technology to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Earthly Labs plug-and-play carbon capture technology called CiCi®, enables craft breweries like Proof Brewing Co. to capture more than 100,000 pounds of waste CO2 or more than 1,500 trees worth of CO2 from the brewing process each year and reuse it to carbonate and package beer. This is one way Proof Brewing Co. is recycling its waste, improving its environmental performance, and giving back to its community for Earth Day.

“We are committed to improving our sustainability and carbon footprint for our local community and consumers,” said Founder Byron Burroughs. “This technology allows us to help our environment but also our commitment to innovation by brewing even better beer.”

The Earthly Labs CiCi unit will be installed at Proof Brewing Co. in Tallahassee this summer. The CO2 will be used to carbonate beer distributed throughout Florida and available in Proof Brewpub. A special beer release will be made available in Summer celebrating the launch, and the public will be invited for the Earthly drop.

“As a fellow Floridian, I am so proud to have Proof Brewing as our first Florida customer, using an Earthly Labs CO2 capture unit in my home state,” said CEO Amy George. “In addition to making great beer, better, Proof is leading the way for blue skies in the Sunshine State, reducing CO2 emissions every day.”

Since the global pandemic, Earthly Labs has witnessed the effect of CO2 supply chain risk in some regions, including Florida, resulting in CO2 price spikes and surge or force majeure pricing. Earthly Labs technology allows breweries to supplement CO2 supply by capturing and using their own natural CO2, which has fewer hydrocarbons and other impurities. To learn visit earthlylabs.com/resources.

About Proof Brewing

Founded by Byron & Angela Burroughs in 2012, Proof Brewing Company prides itself on being an industry leader of innovative beers. Proof Brewing Co. produces big, bold, flavorful beers and remains committed to true artisanal brewing methods in an evolving industry. The brewery has received numerous awards and recognition from the world renowned Hunaphu’s Day, US Open Beer Championship, Best Florida Beer, Paste Magazine, and Wine Enthusiast. For more information, visit www.proofbrewingco.com, Facebook: PBCBeer, Twitter: proofbrewingco, and Instagram: proofbrewingco

About Earthly Labs

Earthly Labs’ mission is to avoid one billion metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. The company’s carbon capture technology allows for energy-efficient capture, purification and reuse of carbon dioxide from small-scale sources. Earthly Labs’ solution includes patent-pending small footprint capture hardware “CiCi®” process control and monitoring software, and maintenance services. The new CO2 exchange program allows companies to capture and sell waste CO2 to create value. CiCi is the first platform available for the small craft brewing segment. Earthly Labs is a Public Benefit Corporation committed to using business as a force for good. To find out more, visit earthlylabs.com.

