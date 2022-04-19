Professional Fighters League Announces Bravago Bold Seltzer as Official Hard Seltzer Partner

NEW YORK, New York – The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league in the world, announced that Bravago Bold Seltzer will become the Official “Hard” Seltzer of the PFL ahead of its first event of the 2022 Regular Season on April 20 at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, TX. Tickets for PFL 1 are available now.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster with 25 percent of its fighters independently ranked in the top-25 of the world, including 2021 PFL champions Kayla Harrison and Ray Cooper III. PFL has live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms and delivers a unique, innovative product to the more than 600 million MMA fans globally. Following a breakthrough year that saw 100 percent audience growth, PFL returns to Regular Season action on April 20 as elite fighters across the Lightweight and Light Heavyweight divisions will face off in the PFL SmartCage. “To say that we’re grateful to collaborate with the PFL would be an understatement,” said Matt D’Andria, Bravago Bold Seltzer’s Founder and CEO. “This partnership comes at the right time as the PFL’s programming continues to reach new heights and Bravago is poised to become the hard seltzer of choice this summer.” “We’re thrilled to partner with Bravago Bold Seltzer for upcoming PFL Seasons on ESPN networks and streaming platforms,” said PFL CRO Jon Tuck. “PFL and Bravago share the same disruptive DNA and we look forward to delivering elevated experiences together for fight fans at all of our events.” Bravago Bold Seltzer, co-founded by professional wrestler Bill Goldberg, is inspired by risk takers, adventurers and those who pursue a bold lifestyle. Currently available in three flavors, Chill Out (Rainier Cherry), Sweet Freak (Vanilla Orange Cream) and Sucker Punch (Strawberry Lemon), Bravago’s line of hard seltzers are uniquely formulated with natural flavors and lightly sweetened with monk fruit. They are also gluten-free, Stevia-free, low-carb and contain a higher alcohol-by-volume (ABV), 5.1%, than the average hard seltzer. As part of the multi-year partnership, Bravago will sponsor all season events on ESPN networks and streaming platforms and will be served in the Cageside Club. Additionally, Bravago will work with PFL brand ambassadors to promote upcoming events and create unique consumer facing programs for fight fans across the country.

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship.

PFL is primetime in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and was broadcast and streamed live worldwide last year to 160 countries with partners including RMC Sport, FPT, Sky Sport, and more. The PFL roster is world-class, with 25% of PFL fighters independently ranked in the top 25 in the world. The PFL proprietary SmartCage data and analytics platform powers real-time betting and provides next-gen viewing experience.

PFL has over two-dozen blue-chip brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, IBM, GEICO, DraftKings, Bose, Socios.com, Air Force Reserve, US Marine Corps, and more. PFL is backed by major investors including Ares Capital, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Swan Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and several NBA, MLB, and NHL team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

About Bravago Bold Seltzer

Bravago Bold Seltzer was created by entrepreneurs Matt D’Andria and Tamara Meyer, and wrestling superstar, Bill Goldberg, to be the best tasting hard seltzer ever. Bravago is inspired by risk takers, adventurers and those who pursue a bold lifestyle. Uniquely formulated with natural flavors and lightly sweetened with monk fruit, each 12-ounce can of Bravago is gluten-free and Stevia-free containing no more than 4g of carbs and 120 calories. Of course, Bravago wouldn’t be bold without a little extra kick, so each can is 5.1% alcohol-by-volume (ABV).

