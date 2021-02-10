Portland’s Ecliptic Brewing and Wayfinder Beer Collaborate on Cold IPA

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ecliptic Brewing is pairing up with Wayfinder Beer to brew a Cold IPA. Shipping February 17th in 16-ounce cans and draft, this will be Ecliptic’s first Cosmic Collaboration with Wayfinder and the first of 2021.

“Cold IPA” is a newer term, and the style aims to feature a crisper IPA. John Harris, Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster teamed up with Wayfinder’s Brewmaster, Kevin Davey, to create Ecliptic’s take on the style. The beer is brewed with Pilsner malt and lager yeast and features Pacific Sunrise and Talus hops. Says Davey, “Cold IPA is our attempt at making a ‘Wester than West Coast’ IPA’, but it’s not a lager… it’s more of a crossover style”. Adjuncts help lighten the body and increase drinkability. In Davey’s words, the result is a “very clean, dry and extremely hop forward” beer.

“I’m excited to work with Kevin and the Wayfinder team,” says Harris. “They really embraced this style and have made a few Cold IPAs already, so we’re stoked to team up and see what we can brew at Ecliptic. It’s fun to try something different.”

Ecliptic + Wayfinder Cold IPA will be released in draft and 16-ounce cans throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network on February 17th. An official virtual release party will be held on Zoom on February 25th from 5:30-6PM, with John Harris, Kevin Davey and Charlie Devereux in attendance. Visit Ecliptic’s website or Facebook event page for up-to-date details on this release.

About Ecliptic + Wayfinder Cold IPA

Brewed with our friends at Wayfinder Beer, this Cold India Pale Ale was brewed with Pilsner malt and lager yeast. Pacific Sunrise and Talus hops support the clean, crisp finish on this collaboration.

ABV: 8%

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in cans and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

###

For More Information:

http://eclipticbrewing.com/