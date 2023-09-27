Portland Cider Rolls Out New Small-Batch Cinnamon Roll

CLACKAMAS, Ore.— As sweater weather arrives in the Pacific Northwest, Portland Cider Co. is all dressed up with its brand-new seasonal offering, Cinnamon Roll Cider. This handcrafted cider features Northwest apples infused with warm baking spices and a touch of Singing Dog Vanilla in a balanced, sweetly spiced blend.

Cinnamon Roll will be available into January, providing cider fans with a choice perfectly suited to holiday gatherings and winter celebrations. Singing Dog Vanilla provides the perfect complement to cinnamon, clove and other winter baking spices, with each sip like a trip to your favorite bakery.

“Fans of our Pumpkin Spice Cider finally have a spiced cider option that’s available through the holiday season! Cinnamon Roll is a delicious twist on that recipe, with the mellow, rich vanilla notes smoothing the edge of the spices,” said Helen Lewis, Marketing Director at Portland Cider Co. “This cider is right at home alongside baked Brie, juicy pork chops, or a rich pumpkin stew, and it’s especially good in a cider float with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.”

The rich vanilla flavor in Cinnamon Roll Cider comes from Singing Dog Vanilla, based in Eugene, Oregon. Their vanilla beans are sourced from small family farms in Papua New Guinea, Indonesia and Uganda through Fair Trade Plus+.

Cinnamon Roll Cider is now available in 19.2-ounce Proper Pint cans, and can be found at retailers within the craft cidery’s distribution footprint throughout Oregon, Washington, Colorado, and most of California using the company’s Cider Finder. Or enjoy a pint by visiting Portland Cider’s three locations in Clackamas, Beaverton, and Portland.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was founded in 2013 to bring hand-crafted, award winning cider to the Northwest. The company recognizes Portland and her bold spirit as the inspiration behind their innovative ciders, and promises the cleanest, tastiest, and most enjoyable cider-drinking experience the city has to offer. Including the new Westside Pub, Portland Cider has three taproom locations in the Portland Metro Area, where they encourage all to visit, sample, and expect more from the cider they drink.

For More Information:

https://www.portlandcider.com/