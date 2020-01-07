Portland Cider Co. to Release Blueberry Bourbon Basil Collaboration with Blue Star Donuts

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – Portland Cider Co., one of Oregon’s longest operating independent cider producers, has announced the upcoming release of Blueberry Bourbon Basil in collaboration with Blue Star Donuts, an iconic Portland-based donut shop known for its brioche treats. Blueberry Bourbon Basil cider will be released on Friday, Jan. 17 on draft and in 19.2 oz. cans.

The cider is inspired by Blue Star Donuts’ sweet and colorful Blueberry Bourbon Basil donut, one of the company’s most popular products, which combines fresh sweet blueberries, fragrant basil, and a good local bourbon added for a hint of caramel depth. Like the donut, Portland Cider Co.’s Blueberry Bourbon Basil features a blend of bright blueberries, fresh herbal basil and deep rich bourbon notes from oak aging.

“We originally released this cider for National Donut Day in 2017 as a small draft pub-exclusive, and it sold out within two weeks,” explained Portland Cider Co. co-owner Jeff Parrish. “In 2018, we made a slightly larger batch and it sold out in just a month. We’ve always wanted to package it, but we needed to work on the particulars of how to make that happen. Our new 19.2 ounce cans, launched in the second half of 2019, made it a possibility.”

Blueberry Bourbon Basil is the second release in Portland Cider Co.’s Small Batch Series, which allows the cidermakers to experiment with fun flavors and styles to introduce new ciders more frequently––giving cider lovers more of what they love. The cider has personal meaning for Deron Davenport, Portland Cider Co.’s head cidermaker. A home cidermaker turned professional, Davenport made a batch of Blueberry Bourbon Basil as one of his very first homebrew ciders.

The collaboration with Blue Star Donuts goes back to the bakery’s early days; Blue Star has used Portland Cider Co.’s award winning flagship Kinda Dry cider in its hard cider apple fritter, sold year-round, since 2013. The two companies have since partnered on several donut and cider pairing events over the years, including Portland Cider Co.’s annual Cider & Donuts Festival, held each June as part of Oregon Cider Week.

Portland Cider Co.’s Blueberry Bourbon Basil will be available through the end of March; it can be purchased at both Portland Cider Co. taprooms starting Jan. 17, where the first 50 customers to purchase a pint or can will receive a free mini Blue Star Donut of the same name. It will also be distributed throughout Portland Cider’s distribution network in Oregon, Washington and Northern California into the Bay Area, including specialty bottle shops, independent grocery stores, and select Fred Meyers and Safeways in the Portland Metropolitan area.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was started in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. Portland Cider has two taproom locations, including the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214; and the Clackamas Pub & Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, Clackamas, OR 97015. Since its opening, the cidery has won nearly 100 awards for its products and taprooms, including being named Best Cider House and Best Cidery in Portland. Visit PortlandCider.com for more information and follow @PortlandCider on social media.