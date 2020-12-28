Portland Cider Co. rings in the New Year with Bubbly Brut

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Just in time to ring in the new year, Portland Cider Co. has released Bubbly Brut, a brand-new modern champagne-style sparkling cider that’s perfect for celebrating a special occasion or a “cider-bration” any night of the week.

Bubby Brut is a small-batch cider made from 100% Northwest apples, fermented separately with two different champagne yeast strains on neutral French Oak, then blended. The result is a dry, tannic cider that’s rich in apple notes with depth, character, and plenty of fizz, offering 50 percent more carbonation than the cidery’s other products. Bubbly Brut comes in at 6.9% ABV with zero grams of sugar and is available in 19.2 oz. cans and on draft.

“We wanted to capture what people would expect from a champagne, but in a more approachable cider package,” said Deron Davenport, Portland Cider Co.’s head cidermaker. “Bubby Brut feels like a celebration with its sparkling effervescence, but it’s a cider at its core. That’s what’s really cool about this product—it’s an ode to a dry cider with a flavor profile that’s just as complex as any champagne you’ll find.”

Bubbly Brut is part of Portland Cider Co.’s Small Batch Series, which allows its cidermakers to lean into flavor innovation and expand package formats for fan-favorite ciders. It is available now through February and can be purchased at Portland Cider Co.’s two Oregon taprooms and select retailers in Oregon, Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northern California.

Learn more at Portlandcider.com/bubbly-brut.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was established in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British ex-pats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. Portland Cider has two taproom locations: the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd. and the Clackamas Taproom and Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, in Clackamas. One of Oregon’s longest operating independent cider producers, Portland Cider has won more than 100 awards for its products and taprooms, including being named Best Cider House and Best Cidery in Portland. Portland Cider Company is committed to making the best cider in the Pacific Northwest—it’s in our roots!

