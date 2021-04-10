Portland Cider Co. Releases RazzBerry Cider

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Portland Cider Co.has announced the return of the popular spring seasonal RazzBerry Cider, which made its debut in 2020.

RazzBerry features loads of bright raspberries combined with Northwest-grown apples, a hint of lemon and lime juice. This refreshingly tart cider is medium sweet for easy drinking. The cider is 5.8% ABV and well-suited to backyard fun and sunny spring adventures.

“RazzBerry was such a crowd-pleaser, we had to bring it back this year,” said Helen Lewis, marketing director for Portland Cider Co. “Overall, our fans really love berry ciders, and this one has all the jammy, berry-forward notes we love. It’s the perfect cider to lead our pack of warm-weather releases coming in the months ahead.”

This spring seasonal cider is bright and zesty, reminiscent of a raspberry lemonade, with strong berry notes and a light sweetness. It makes a fantastic cider cocktail ingredient, and pairs equally well with grilled meats and hearty salads.

RazzBerry is available now at the company’s Clackamas Taproom and Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Road, Building F, and at the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Boulevard. It will hit store shelves and bar taps throughout the month of April.

Available throughout the spring, RazzBerry is sold in 19.2-ounce “proper pint” cans, six packs of 12-ounce cans, and on draft to distributors throughout Oregon, Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northern California. RazzBerry is the second release in Portland Cider Co.’s seasonal line-up for 2021, which will feature a total of five releases this year. The company is planning to release more packaged ciders than ever before in 2021.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was started in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. Portland Cider has two taproom locations, including the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214 and the Clackamas Pub & Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, Clackamas, OR 97015. Since its opening, the cidery has won more than 100 awards for its products and taprooms, including being named Best Cider House and Best Cidery in Portland.

