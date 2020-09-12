Portland Cider Co. Releases Pumpkin Spice as Part of Small Batch Series

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – Portland Cider Co., one of Oregon’s longest operating independent cider producers, has released Pumpkin Spice as the latest product in its Small Batch Series. The seasonal fall favorite, which has returned due to popular demand after taking a break last year, is available for the first time in 19.2-ounce “proper pint” cans, as well as on draft.

Portland Cider Co. added cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice and ginger to 100% freshly-pressed Northwest apples to create this classic fall blend. Full of all the spices of a favorite holiday pie, Pumpkin Spice is a medium-sweet tribute to the flavors of autumn.

“We’re thrilled to bring Pumpkin Spice back to our seasonal line-up this fall,” said co-owner Lynda Parrish. “This cider has a special place in our heart, as one of our first seasonal releases and having earned two gold medals in renowned cider competitions.”

In 2017, when Pumpkin Spice was originally released in a 22-ounce bottle, it took the gold medal in both the U.S. Open Cider Championships and annual Cidercraft Awards in the spiced cider category.

Pumpkin Spice is the fourth cider released in Portland Cider Co.’s Small Batch Series, which the company introduced in late 2019. The series gives the cidermakers an opportunity to experiment with flavors and styles that complement its core lineup. Portland Cider Co. has released a new cider in the series every quarter, including Crangerine, Blueberry Bourbon Basil, and most recently, Ciderade.

Portland Cider Co.’s Pumpkin Spice is available through October and can be purchased in cans and draft kegs at Portland Cider Co.’s two taprooms and at select retailers in Oregon, Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northern California. Learn more at PortlandCider.com/pumpkinspice.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was started in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. Portland Cider has two taproom locations: the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd. and the Clackamas Taproom and Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, in Clackamas. Since opening, the cidery has won more than 100 awards for its products and taprooms, including being named Best Cider House and Best Cidery in Portland. PortlandCider.com | @portlandcider

For More Information:

http://portlandcider.com/pumpkinspice