Portland Cider Co. Releases New Imperial Peach Tea

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Portland Cider Co. has released a first-of-its-kind creation with its Imperial Peach Tea cider. Made with Assam black tea from Steven Smith Teamaker, Washington peaches and Northwest apples, the rich, golden cider is the first in Portland Cider’s brand-new rotating imperial seasonal series.

Imperial Peach Tea presents a malty, ripe peach flavor with a stone fruit and dried mango nose. At 9.5% ABV, it packs a punch and offers a bold flavor to match.

“We’re so excited to finally share our Imperial Peach Tea with the world,” said Lynda Parrish, Co-Owner  at Portland Cider Co. “It’s ideal for lazy summer afternoon sipping or a backyard barbecue.”

Suggested pairings for this new, royal cider include pulled pork sandwiches, curry chicken pasties, clotted cream and scones, or a green salad topped with fresh berries and goat cheese.

Imperial Peach Tea is another cider to join Portland Cider Co.’s line-up featuring a partnership with a local company – Portland based tea maker Steven Smith Teamaker.

“Steven Smith is a tea legend, so we felt pretty honored to work with their tea,” says Deron Davenport, Portland Cider Co.’s head cider maker.  “Their staff suggested Assam black tea and as soon as we steeped it, we got these awesome stone fruit aromas, so we knew we had the perfect fit for our Imperial Peach Tea. We’re really thrilled with the body and mouthfeel the tea gives this big, bold cider.”

The Imperial Peach Tea cider will be available in 12oz can 6 packs, as well as ½ bbl and ? bbl kegs through distributors throughout Oregon, Washington, and Northern California. Find it on-tap and in 6 packs now at Portland Cider Co. pubs: Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Boulevard in Portland, and at the Clackamas Taproom at 8925 SE Jannsen Road in Clackamas.

Portland Cider Co. will be releasing multiple imperial varieties as part of this imperial seasonal cider series, but they’ll all have one thing in common – being bold in flavor and ABV.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was started in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. Portland Cider has two taproom locations, including the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214 and the Clackamas Pub & Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, Clackamas, OR 97015. Since its opening, the cidery has won more than 100 awards for its products and taprooms, including being named Best Cider House and Best Cidery in Portland.

 

For More Information:
https://www.portlandcider.com/imperial-peachtea

