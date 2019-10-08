Portland Cider Co. Releases Fruit Forward Community Cider

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – Portland Cider Co. asked Portland-area neighbors to recycle their fallen and unwanted backyard fruit this summer, and the community responded in a big way. Portland Cider Co. collected over 400 bushels –– or 16,000 lbs –– of apples, plus fruits and berries. As a result of the generosity, Portland Cider has made a record quantity of its annual Fruit Forward Community Cider.

Portland Cider Co. will release its Fruit Forward Community Cider on October 19 at its Clackamas Pub & Cidery, located at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd., Bldg F. The company has pledged to donate 100% of the net proceeds of sales of this community cider to Hunger-Free Schools, a program of Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon that works to ensure students of all ages and levels have enough to eat.

“We were thrilled with the level of turnout from the community for this year’s cider,” said Jeff Parrish, co-owner of Portland Cider Co. “We anticipate raising more than $10,000 from the sale of this year’s Community Cider, more than double last year’s amount. This will have a big impact for Hunger-Free Oregon and students across the state.”

More cider means greater opportunities to raise funds for Hunger-Free Oregon. Portland Cider Co. has partnered with Maletis Beverage to sell kegs of the community cider to draft accounts in Oregon. The cidery will donate all net profits from the sales of the kegs through Maletis to the non-profit: $80 per each ½-barrel keg and $40 per each-barrel kegs, which equates to 40% of revenue for every keg sold.

Additionally, Portland Cider is partnering with a handful of retail draft accounts to put together Fruit Forward Community Cider events to encourage more donations. Check the company website at PortlandCider.com for complete listing of events.

This marks the fourth year of Portland Cider Co.’s apple recycling community cider program, and the first year the company has selected Hunger-Free Oregon as the beneficiary. Hunger-Free Oregon is committed to actively working to end hunger by connecting people to food and nutrition programs, raising awareness about hunger, and advocating for systemic changes.

“We’re pleased to report that hunger in Oregon has been decreasing for the past three years, but we know that one in nine Oregonians who face hunger is still too high of a number,” said Annie Kirschner, Executive Director of Hunger-Free Oregon. “We are so grateful to Portland Cider Company for raising funds and awareness for this issue. Together, we can end hunger in Oregon.”

