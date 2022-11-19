Portland Cider Co. Adds Sparkle to the Season With Crangerine Cider and Santa’s Sauce

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – Portland Cider Company is all set to make the holidays sparkle with the release of two beloved seasonal ciders: Crangerine and Santa’s Sauce.

Crangerine Cider is a blend of traditional winter fruits that add a touch of sparkle to any holiday meal. Delightfully tart, juicy tangerine blends nicely with plump cranberries and Northwest-grown apples in this ruby-colored hard cranberry cider, with brilliantly bright flavors that aren’t too sweet.

“We first debuted Crangerine as part of our Small Batch Series in late 2019,” said cidermaker Deron Davenport. “It was an immediate fan favorite, and it’s universally loved by our cider-making crew, too. Each winter, when the weather turns, we all look forward to our favorite holiday meals paired with Crangerine Cider.”

Santa’s Sauce, a taproom favorite for 8 years, is making its debut in cans this winter in a limited run of 16-ounce cans. This festively spiced cider is made with Northwest apples, and infused with cinnamon, cardamom, and a touch of cayenne pepper.

“Crangerine is great with the main meal, and Santa Sauce is perfect with the pie,” added Davenport. “Santa Sauce is like biting into a big slice of spiced apple pie, and warms you from the inside out.”

Both ciders will be available on tap for pints, crowlers and growlers at Portland Cider’s three locations in Clackamas, Portland and Beaverton. Crangerine is available in 12-ounce 6-packs and 19.2-ounce 6-packs, and Santa Sauce can be purchased in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans in retailers throughout the Pacific Northwest. Cider fans can locate all of the company’s ciders using the company’s Cider Finder online.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was founded in 2013 to bring hand-crafted, award winning cider to the Northwest. The company recognizes Portland and her bold spirit as the inspiration behind their innovative ciders, and promises the cleanest, tastiest, and most enjoyable cider-drinking experience the city has to offer. Including the new Westside Pub, Portland Cider has three taproom locations in the Portland Metro Area, where they encourage all to visit, sample, and expect more from the cider they drink.

PortlandCider.com

