Port City Brewing Company Releases Star Sailor White IPA

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Port City Brewing Company is excited to announce the release of a brand new beer to our Limited Release lineup, Star Sailor White IPA. Exploring the limits of IPAs, Star Sailor White IPA converges two of our favorite styles: a Belgian-Style witbier and an American IPA. Enjoy the gravitational balance between refreshing, fruity witbier notes, and a bitter, hop-forward IPA character.
Brewed with El Dorado and Citra hops, along with citrus peel and spices, this brew exhibits stellar citrusy aromatic notes along with out-of-this-world tropical fruit flavors. Just like our flagship Optimal® Wit, Star Sailor White IPA is brewed with 100% locally grown wheat.
No need to search the stars for this brew, Star Sailor White IPA lands this Friday in the Port City Tasting Room and takes-off into the market the following week.
RELEASEPARTIES
TastingRoom Star Sailor White IPA Release Party
Friday,March 6, 2020, 3-10PM
PortCity Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304
Website:https://www.portcitybrewing.com/events/star-sailor-release/
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/events/468536927155825/
Harrisonburg Star Sailor White IPARelease Party
Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 5-9PM
BillyJack’s Shack, 92 S Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
D.C. Star Sailor White IPA BeerRelease and Trivia
Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 7:30PM
TheBerliner, 3401 Water St NW, Washington, DC 20007
D.C. Beer Tasting ft. Star SailorWhite IPA
Friday, March 13, 2020, 4-7PM
Magruder’s, 5626 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
Crozet Beer Tasting ft. Star SailorWhite IPA
Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11-3PM
Crozet Great Valu (Crozet Market), 5728 Three Notched Rd, Crozet, VA 22932
D.C. Beer Tasting ft. Star SailorWhite IPA
Saturday, March 14, 2020, 4-6PM
d’vines, 3103 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Falls Church Tap Takeover ft. StarSailor White IPA
Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 5-8PM
TheCasual Pint of Falls Church, 6410 Arlington Blvd Suite E, Falls Church, VA22042
D.C. NCAA Watch Party ft. Star SailorWhite IPA
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Capitol Lounge, 229 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
Blacksburg Beer Tasting ft. StarSailor White IPA
Friday, March 20, 2020, 2-6PM
Vintage Cellar, 1338 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060
Richmond Star Sailor White IPA BeerRelease
Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 6-9PM
World of Beer, 11600 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233
Harrisonburg Beer Tasting ft. StarSailor White IPA
Thursday, March 26, 2020, 4-6PM
Friendly City Food Co-op, 150 E Wolfe St, Harrisonburg, VA 22802
North Chesterfield Beer Tasting ft.Star Sailor White IPA
Friday, March 27, 2020, 3-6PM
TotalWine & MORE, 10036 Robious Rd, North Chesterfield, VA 23235
ABOUT STAR SAILOR WHITE IPA
White IPA, 5.7% ABV, 40 IBUs
Available on draft and in six packs inVA, D.C. and MD
Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/starsailor/
ABOUT PORT CITY
Founded in January 2011, Port CityBrewing Company brews an exciting line-up of award-winning ales and lagers from their state-of-the-art facility located in the historic port city ofAlexandria, Virginia. Port City’s mission is to be a reliable and innovative brewer of delicious, well-balanced beers that celebrate their raw ingredients. 2015 GABF® Small BrewingCompany of the Year. #BeerGrownHere