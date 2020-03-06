Port City Brewing Company Releases Star Sailor White IPA

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Port City Brewing Company is excited to announce the release of a brand new beer to our Limited Release lineup, Star Sailor White IPA. Exploring the limits of IPAs, Star Sailor White IPA converges two of our favorite styles: a Belgian-Style witbier and an American IPA. Enjoy the gravitational balance between refreshing, fruity witbier notes, and a bitter, hop-forward IPA character.

Brewed with El Dorado and Citra hops, along with citrus peel and spices, this brew exhibits stellar citrusy aromatic notes along with out-of-this-world tropical fruit flavors. Just like our flagship Optimal® Wit, Star Sailor White IPA is brewed with 100% locally grown wheat.

No need to search the stars for this brew, Star Sailor White IPA lands this Friday in the Port City Tasting Room and takes-off into the market the following week.

RELEASEPARTIES

TastingRoom Star Sailor White IPA Release Party

Friday,March 6, 2020, 3-10PM

PortCity Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Website:https://www.portcitybrewing.com/events/star-sailor-release/

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/events/468536927155825/

Harrisonburg Star Sailor White IPARelease Party

Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 5-9PM

BillyJack’s Shack, 92 S Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

D.C. Star Sailor White IPA BeerRelease and Trivia

Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 7:30PM

TheBerliner, 3401 Water St NW, Washington, DC 20007

D.C. Beer Tasting ft. Star SailorWhite IPA

Friday, March 13, 2020, 4-7PM

Magruder’s, 5626 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015

Crozet Beer Tasting ft. Star SailorWhite IPA

Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11-3PM

Crozet Great Valu (Crozet Market), 5728 Three Notched Rd, Crozet, VA 22932

D.C. Beer Tasting ft. Star SailorWhite IPA

Saturday, March 14, 2020, 4-6PM

d’vines, 3103 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010

Falls Church Tap Takeover ft. StarSailor White IPA

Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 5-8PM

TheCasual Pint of Falls Church, 6410 Arlington Blvd Suite E, Falls Church, VA22042

D.C. NCAA Watch Party ft. Star SailorWhite IPA

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Capitol Lounge, 229 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003

Blacksburg Beer Tasting ft. StarSailor White IPA

Friday, March 20, 2020, 2-6PM

Vintage Cellar, 1338 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060

Richmond Star Sailor White IPA BeerRelease

Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 6-9PM

World of Beer, 11600 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233

Harrisonburg Beer Tasting ft. StarSailor White IPA

Thursday, March 26, 2020, 4-6PM

Friendly City Food Co-op, 150 E Wolfe St, Harrisonburg, VA 22802

North Chesterfield Beer Tasting ft.Star Sailor White IPA

Friday, March 27, 2020, 3-6PM

TotalWine & MORE, 10036 Robious Rd, North Chesterfield, VA 23235

ABOUT STAR SAILOR WHITE IPA

White IPA, 5.7% ABV, 40 IBUs

Available on draft and in six packs inVA, D.C. and MD

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/starsailor/

ABOUT PORT CITY

Founded in January 2011, Port CityBrewing Company brews an exciting line-up of award-winning ales and lagers from their state-of-the-art facility located in the historic port city ofAlexandria, Virginia. Port City’s mission is to be a reliable and innovative brewer of delicious, well-balanced beers that celebrate their raw ingredients. 2015 GABF® Small BrewingCompany of the Year. #BeerGrownHere