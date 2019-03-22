Port City Brewing Company Releases Mexican Dark Lager

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – On Friday, March 22, Port City BrewingCompany welcomes the return of one of our most popular lager series brews,Mexican Dark Lager. Drawing inspiration from the brown and dark lagers ofMexico and designed to refresh in the warmer seasons, this Mexican-style dark lager is a brilliant tawny chestnut with nutty, toasted malt flavors.

“Our Lager series has given me a lot of ability to delve into the different lagers found around the world,” says Head Brewer JonathanReeves, “Swiss and German brewers were making these Vienna Style Lagers inMexico in the 1800’s and the style stuck. In Mexico this popular style is called “Oscura.”

The Port City Lager Series, which started in 2017, has offered a variety of traditional lagers released as small batches available in draft only. The series draws upon lager brewing traditions from Germany and beyond to create clean yet complex beers with a wide range of flavors. In 2019Port City will release a new lager approximately every two months. Mexican DarkLager, coming in at 5.0% ABV, releases Friday March 22 at the brewery withMarket Releases and Features following. This beer will be featured for Cinco DeMayo events throughout the region.

RELEASE PARTIES

Tasting Room MexicanDark Lager Release Party

Friday, March 22, 2019, 3-10PM

PortCity Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/events/lager-series-release-mexican-dark-lager/

Alexandria Mexican Dark Lager Release Party

Thursday, April 11, 2019, 6-9PM

Hops n’ Shine, 3410 Mt VernonAve, Alexandria, VA 22305

Richmond Mexican Dark Lager Release Party

Saturday, May 4, 6-10PM

Tang and Biscuit, 3406 W Moore St, Richmond, VA23230

Richmond Mexican Dark Lager and Cinco De Mayo Celebration

Sunday, May 5, 6-9PM

Black Iris, 321 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220

About Mexican Dark Lager

Mexican-StyleDark Lager, 5.0% ABV, 24 IBUs

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/the-beer-old/lager-series/

About Port City

PortCity Brewing Company is an award-winning brewery that brews, serves, and ships beer to the D.C. and Mid-Atlantic market. They brew an exciting lineup of year-round brews, as well as an innovative slate of seasonal and occasional beers. 2015 Great American Beer Festival® Small Brewing Company of the Year.