Port City Brewing Company Releases Lager Series, Tmavé Pivo

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – On Friday, October 11, Port City Brewing Company announced a new addition to their popular lager series, Tmavé Pivo, a Czech-Style Dark Lager. This style finds the perfect balance between malt roastiness, spicy aromatic hoppiness and a slight caramel sweetness. Literally translating to “dark beer” inCzech, this beer bridges the divide between a dunkel and aschwartzbeir- being more roasty and hoppy than the former, and maltier and sweeter than the latter.

Port City’s version of Tmavé Pivo was brewed with 100% Czech ingredients, including Bohemian grown barley that was floor malted in Bamberg and three equal additions of Saaz hops from the historic town of Žatec. Our Czech-Style Dark Lager is lagered for six weeks and is served unfiltered.

Port City will celebrate the release of Tmavé Pivo on Friday, October 11, with marketing releases following.

Release Parties

Tasting Room Tmavé Pivo Release Party

Friday, October 11, 2019, 3-10PM

Port City Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/events/tmave-pivo-release/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/499883364132876/

Tap Takeover Featuring Tmavé Pivo

Thursday, October 17, 2019, 5-9PM

W Washington D.C., 515 15th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20004

Bier-O-Ween Festival featuring Tmavé Pivo

Saturday, October 26, 2019, 1-5PM

Tysons Biergarten, 8346 Leesburg Pike, Tysons, VA 22182

About Tmavé Pivo

Czech-Style Dark Lager, 4.5% ABV, 28 IBUs

Available on draft throughout Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/the-beer-old/lager-series/

About Port City

Founded in January 2011, Port City Brewing Company brews an exciting line-up of award-winning ales and lagers from our state-of-the-art facility located in the historic port city of Alexandria, Virginia.Our mission is to be a reliable and innovative brewer of delicious, well-balanced beers that celebrate their raw ingredients. 2015 GABF Small Brewing Company of the Year. #ItsWhatYourBrewerDrinks