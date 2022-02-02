Port City Brewing Company Celebrates 11 Years With Release Of Colossal One Imperial Stout

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia – Port City Brewing Company opened its doors as the first production brewery in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area on February 6, 2011.

When we opened, we knew we wanted to focus on quality and consistency to make world-class beer. Since opening, Port City has become one of the most decorated breweries in Virginia. To toast eleven years of brewing, Port City Brewing Company will release our first ever, award winning, Colossal series beer, Colossal One Imperial Stout. Diverging from most imperial stouts, due to the use of Belgian yeast, Colossal One pours inky black with dark beige foam. The aroma is complex and balanced with notes of bittersweet chocolate, roasted coffee, and clove. Full bodied and satisfying in every way, this beer finishes with a light bitterness and smooth flavors of roasted malt, semisweet chocolate, and a hint of dark fruit spice.

For the past 10 years we’ve brewed a new, big, bold style to celebrate our anniversary that we call Colossal. While brainstorming what we wanted to brew for our 11th anniversary we could not help but reflect on the Colossal series as a whole, each release having a special place in our history. Our musings lead to a desire to brew our old favorites, with the added bonus of 10 more years of brewing experience under our belt! We are excited to release our Colossal One to celebrate our 11th anniversary!

“These past eleven years have been pretty amazing for us,” says owner Bill Butcher, “and I’m very proud of what our team has accomplished. When we opened, we wanted to brew beer that could be considered world-class, that could stand among the best. We have won 13 medals at the Great American Beer Festival, including Small Brewery of the Year, and 24 medals at the Virginia Craft Beer Cup, which is the most of any brewery in Virginia. We believe that this recognition reinforces our vision of quality.

While we are the longest operating brewery in Metro DC, I feel that we are just getting started. We have an exciting year of new releases, and our flagships have never tasted better.”

“A Belgian Imperial Stout is a complex beer where rich roasty malts meet fruity esters from our Belgian yeast.” Says Director of Brewing Adam Reza. “Coming in at 9.5% ABV it is the perfect ageable beer. We aged the original batch for two years before winning bronze at the 2013 Great American Beer Festival in the aged beer category.”

Colossal® One, will be available in 6-packs and on draft in Washington, D.C., MD and VA starting with the Tasting Room and followed by Market Releases.

ABOUT COLOSSAL® ONE

Imperial Stout, 9.5% ABV, 45 IBUs

Available on draft and in six packs in VA, D.C. and MD

ABOUT PORT CITY

Founded in January 2011, Port City Brewing Company brews an exciting line-up of award-winning ales and lagers from their state-of-the-art facility located in the historic port city of Alexandria, Virginia. Port City’s mission is to be a reliable and innovative brewer of delicious, well-balanced beers that celebrate their raw ingredients. 2015 GABF® Small Brewing Company of the Year. #BeerGrownHere

For More Information:

https://www.portcitybrewing.com