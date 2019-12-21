Port City Brewing Company Announces Return Of Long Black Veil Black IPA, Lager Series Brews Baltic Porter and Schwarzbier

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Port City announces the return of Long Black Veil®, a Black IPA made with Centennial and Citra Hops. Originally brewed as Port City’s Halloween beer, it is named in honor of the “Female Stranger of Alexandria,” a local historical oddity and legend.

The beer is jet black in color with a crema-like head. Generous amounts of dark malt create a balance between the malt and the hop character, which creates a complex texture and a perfect combination of bitterness and roastiness.

Long Black Veil will be released with a new look to reflect a 2020 package brand refresh, launching officially in April of 2020. Port City will welcome the Black IPA back starting with a release party and event at the brewery, Longest Night of the Year, on Saturday, December 21st, with market releases shortly following.

Also releasing on Saturday December 21st, is the final Lager Series brew of 2019, Baltic Porter. This clean tasting lager boasts notes of cocoa, coffee, nuts and chocolate, is dark in color and strong in alcohol.

“This style is a regional variation of the world’s first mass produced beer, the porter.” Says Head Brewer Jonathan Reeves, “Originally imported from Britain to the German, Scandinavian, Baltic and Slavic world inthe 18th century eventually they made the style their own. Baltic Porter is a lager of bock strength with a porter sensibility.”

Today’s Baltic Porters are lighter in color and flavor than a traditional porter, and are more like a strong schwarzbier. The Baltic Porter is draft-only and will be available at the Port City Tasting Room and inVirginia, Maryland and D.C.

For the first of the 2020 Lager Series, Port City welcomes the return of Schwarzbier, a German-Style Black Lager. Literally translating to black beer in German, Schwarzbier is drier and darker than a Munich dunkel, dark lager. Dark brown and almost black in color, Port City’s Schwarzbier, deftly marries a bitterness-free roastiness with a light, crisp lager body.

Port City will celebrate the return of this draft-only Lager Series with a release party Friday, January 10th2 020, followed by Market Releases in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and New York.

EVENTS

Longest Night of the Year

Tasting Room Long Black Veil andBaltic Porter Release Party

Saturday, December 21, 2019, 12-11PM

Port City Brewing Company, 3950Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/events/the-longest-night-of-the-year-2/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/563076097800283/

Tasting Room Schwarzbier Release

Friday, January 10, 2020, 3-10PM

Port City Brewing Company, 3950Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/events/lager-series-release-schwarzbier-2/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/488748428429325/

Charlottesville Tap Takeover andLong Black Veil Feature

Friday, January 17, 2020

Kardinal Hall, 722 Preston Ave,Charlottesville, VA 22903

About Long Black Veil

Long Black Veil, Black IPA, 7.5% ABV,65 IBUs

Available in draft and package throughout VA, DC, and MD

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/the-beer-old/long-black-veil/

About Baltic Porter

Baltic Porter, Lager, 8% ABV, 30 IBUs

Available draft-only throughout VA, DC, & MD

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/the-beer-old/lager-series/

About Schwarzbier

Schwarzbier, German-Style BlackLager, 4.9% ABV, 27 IBUs

Available draft-only throughout VA,DC, MD, & NY

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/the-beer-old/lager-series/

About Port City

Founded in January 2011, Port CityBrewing Company brews an exciting line-up of award-winning ales and lagers fromour state-of-the-art facility located in the historic port city of Alexandria,Virginia. Our mission is to be a reliable and innovative brewer of delicious, well-balanced beers that celebrate their raw ingredients. 2015 GABF® Small Brewing Company of the Year.#HoppedToTheTop