Pontoon Brewing Collaborates with Sprayberry Bottle Shop on Rainbow Smiggles Berliner Weisse

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Pontoon Brewing Company is no stranger to pushing the limits with their beers and Rainbow Smiggles takes it a step further. This Berliner Weisse is in collaboration with Sprayberry Bottle Shop, voted Georgia’s #1 Bottle Shop in Beer Guys Radio 2019 awards. For their third collaboration together, they aimed to create a radically awesome Berliner Weisse that’s like a cereal in beer form!

Rainbow Smiggles Berliner Weisse is a bold take on Pontoon Brewing’s classic sour recipe featuring Skittles, Trix Cereal, strawberries, pineapple, vanilla and lactose. The Skittles and Trix are brought to light with addition of strawberries to give it a fresh fruity taste as well as pineapples to brighten it with some acidity. The two fruits together give a striking similarity to the taste of skittles which further enhances the flavors. Not to mention, fans of the cartoon Rick and Morty will enjoy the label art Pontoon created for this beer!

Pontoon Brewing’s reputation for sours has skyrocketed in their two years open. Two sours have been recognized by Beer Connoisseur in their yearly top 100 awards for Fruited Sour, with Fruit Cup Vol. 1 taking #1 in 2019 and Snozzberries Taste Like Snozzberries as #9 in 2018.

“We’re trying to keep the market well provided with interesting new flavors month after month,” says Pontoon Brewing’s Head Brewer, Chris Baratz. “Because of that, we like to push the limits and go to extremes to keep the brewers and customers excited about each new sour.”

“The best thing about our industry now, is that we are willing to push the limits and come up with the most creative beer possible. The best thing about partnering with Pontoon is that they are always willing to push the boundaries. There is a reason they were rated the best new brewery

last year in the state of Georgia.” says owner of Sprayberry Bottle Shop, Brij Patel. “To the underdogs and best new brewery of 2018 and best bottle shop of 2019 in GA!” Georgia’s market has increasingly been interested in trying new and exciting flavors and Pontoon Brewing has kept up with at least three limited beers distributed each month and many more releasing in house. Rainbow Smiggles will be hitting the market starting early February and will be available at Pontoon Brewing and Sprayberry Bottle Shop for the release on February 7th, 2020.

About Pontoon Brewing

Pontoon Brewing was founded in 2014 by a group of longtime pals and home brewers who are passionate about developing awesomely scrumptious beer, the great outdoors, and pretty much anything on or near the water: what we dubbed the “Pontoon Lifestyle”. We soon found a home in Sandy Springs and opened our brewery and taproom in 2018, becoming the first and only brewery in the city. Pontoon Brewing prides itself on putting our own brand of fun, unique, and often irreverent twists on traditional styles of beer. Pontoon Brewing’s beers are available in our Sandy Springs taproom, throughout the state of Georgia and in the greater Charlotte, NC area.

For More Information: pontoonbrewing.com/