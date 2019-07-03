Playalinda Brewing Co. Expands Distribution to South Florida

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Playalinda Brewing Company is expanding distribution to the folks of St. Lucie, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, Broward, and Collier counties on July 8. Working with our statewide distribution partner, Cavalier Distributing Company, Playalinda plans on spreading great beer from the Space Coast to South Florida.

“It’s been a focus for us from the beginning to grow Playalinda steadily throughout the state of Florida. We’re excited to announce that in early July we will be expanding distribution into a large part of South Florida. This growth continues to solidify the success of our core brands that we’ve seen through Northern and Central Florida, along with our home market on the Space Coast,” said co-owner Bryan Scott.

Beer drinkers from Fort Pierce to Hollywood will now be able to find Playalinda Brewing Company on tap in bars, restaurants, and other craft beer retailers. Brands initially launching into this expanded distribution include Pleasure Chest IPA, Robonaut Red Ale, Playalinda Blonde Ale, Tropical Wonderland Orange Wheat Beer, amongst other seasonal and limited releases in distribution.

“South Florida is known for having a diverse palate and we’re thrilled to feature our beers alongside the many notable breweries that get to call South Florida home,” said co-owner and brewmaster Ron Raike.

To kick off the launch, fans will be able to taste Playalinda’s beers and meet the owners at a launch kickoff party taking place at DAS Pizza + Craft Beer in Riviera Beach on Thursday, July 11 from 6-9 p.m.. Beer drinkers in the area can also find Playalinda’s beers on tap at the following bars and restaurants the week of the launch: