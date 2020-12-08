Plated Co-Founder Nick Taranto Launches HOP WTR, Non-Alc Alternative with Nootropics

LOS ANGELES – Hops have been used as a flavoring and stability agent in beer since the 9th century. Yet, using hops to make non-alcoholic beer alternatives is a new trend, and HOP WTR is setting the precedent. HOP WTR isn’t just a beer alternative, it’s a healthy zero calorie, zero carb, zero sugar refreshing beverage infused with stress reducing adaptogens and nootropics that provide a feel-good buzz, without a drop of alcohol.

“I looked at the market for good alternatives to beer, but non alcoholic beer either tastes bad, has too many calories, or both!” says founder Nick Taranto. “Plus, there is no feeling or function that comes with drinking non-alcoholic beer. When I couldn’t find The Healthy Alternative to Beer, I decided to go create it.”

To create the mouth-watering taste, reminiscent of your favorite IPA, HOP WTR adds a blend of Columbus and Centennial dry hops to big-bubbled sparking water. That produces boastful notes of citrus, resinous pine, hints of stone fruit, dank resin, and earthy bitterness on the finish for a thirst-quenching, itch-scratching flavor found in the ‘Classic’ HOP WTR.

Not resting on flavor profile alone, HOP WTR is infused with a propriety stack of nootropics, supplements that boost your brain’s function by targeting neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine to improve cognitive function, particularly executive functions, memory, creativity, or motivation, in healthy individuals.

“We figured if we could make a delicious drink that gives us a buzz and improves memory, decision-making and creativity, who wouldn’t want that?” says Taranto, adding that the adaptogens and nootropics will feel different for everyone, generally ranging from focused calm to uplifting euphoria. He explains, “The ingredients in HOP WTR adapt to your body. Your unique neurochemistry and hormones, along with sleep quality and stress levels, all have an effect on how adaptogens and nootropics affect you.”

In addition to the Classic, HOP WTR comes in Mango and Blood Orange with Lemon Lime on the way.It’s available nationwide now at HOPWTR.com, on Amazon by Nov 20 and at all Erewhon locations in Los Angeles, California.

ABOUT HOP WTR

HOP WTR is sparkling water brewed with Columbus and Centennial hops, infused with adaptogens and nootropics for a mellow, balanced buzz. It’s the ultimate booze-free, calorie-free refreshment of choice for beer-lovers. Meet the Healthy Alternative to Beer.

ABOUT CO-FOUNDER NICK TARANTO

Nick Taranto is a US Marine Corps infantry officer with a BA from Dartmouth and an MBA from Harvard. In 2012 he started Plated.com from his kitchen counter in NYC and over the course of 5 years raised almost $100M in venture capital, shipped tens of millions of meals across the U.S., grew from 2 to 1,500 employees, and eventually sold the business for $200M+in 2017. Nick developed the concept of HOP WTR after putting on 20 pounds while drinking way too much beer. He looked at the market for good alternatives, and when he couldn’t find The Healthy Alternative to Beer, he decided to go create it himself! Nick is based in Santa Monica, California and is the proud but sleep-deprived Dad of two young daughters and enjoys getting outside whenever he’s not building businesses or chasing around his kids.

ABOUT CO-FOUNDER JORDAN BASS

Jordan Bass is CEO of HOP WTR. He was previously the Head of eCommerce for The Wonderful Company brands including FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, Wonderful Citrus (Halos), JUSTIN Vineyards and Landmark Vineyards. Jordan joined The Wonderful Company in 2014, working in the Strategy Group before transitioning to eCommerce. Under his leadership, The Wonderful Company established a thriving eCommerce presence across brands. With more than a decade of strategic experience spanning advanced technology, manufacturing, sustainability, cleantech, financial services, energy efficient product sales and operations, Jordan has a wealth of strategic and executional knowledge that helped advance product, brand and total company. Jordan lives in Los Angeles with his wife and dog, Hamilton, who has more Instagram followers than he does.