Pittsburgh Brewing Co. and Dancing Gnome Collaborate to Resurrect Robin Hood Cream Ale

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Brewing — the makers of Iron City and IC Light — are partnering with Dancing Gnome to resurrect Robin Hood Cream Ale for a limited release. It will be available for online ordering on Tuesday, June 30th on the Dancing Gnome website.

First released in the mid seventies, Robin Hood Cream Ale was a memorable brew from the Pittsburgh Brewing recipe book.

Even after production of Robin Hood ended, Pittsburgh didn’t forget its smooth and satisfying taste. After consistent social media requests in recent years, the Pittsburgh Brewing team decided to collaborate with a local craft brewery to resurrect it for a limited time.

Robin Hood Cream Ale is just the first time-honored Pittsburgh Brewing recipe to be resurrected. The company is considering more collaborations with other local Pittsburgh craft breweries in the future.

For More Information: www.orderdg.com/