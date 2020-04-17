Pink Boots North Texas Launches She’s Intense IPA, Its First Collaboration Canned Beer For Distribution

DALLAS FORT WORTH, Texas — The Pink Boots North Texas Chapter in collaboration with Hop & Sting Brewery, Grapevine TX, release their first canned beer for distribution April 15, 2020. Aptly named “She’s Intense” representing both the intensity of the women’s active work to bring more women into the craft beer STEM Career path throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding areas; and the intense triple dry hop schedule for the hop bill which included the 2020 Pink Boots hop blend.

As for the flavor, “She’s Intense” has a smooth mouthfeel and a soft, balanced bitterness. It has lots of fruity, tropical aroma, with notes of pine. It is delicious and surprisingly easy drinking for a triple dry hopped 8.5% ABV Double Hazy IPA.

The Brew day was led by Betsi Good, of Union Bear and assisted by Danii Oliver, of Island to Island Brewery as they held educational demonstrations for chapter members Angi Thomas, alcohol beverage writer of The Undeniable Vixen and Lorinda Pinto, cellar person at Martin House Brewery. 30 Barrels were brewed on the four vessel semi-automated system at Hop & Sting Brewery.

Throughout the brew day the women welcomed young girls into the brewhouse teaching them about the S.T.E.M. aspects involved in the manufacturing of fermented beverages. Industry professional guests also came by in support during the Women’s History Month brew day to witness history in the making for women in craft beer in Dallas Fort Worth, Texas.

“This brew day is happening at Hop & Sting comes from a personal standpoint for me. I have a 1 year old daughter, Carden, and recently did a homebrew so she could be a part of what I love to do. I think it’s absolutely vital for her to follow her passion when she’s ready to do so and I’ll be right there to cheer her on,” said Jeremy Fernald, Hop & Sting Brewery.

“She’s Intense” cans will be available starting April 15th (normally an intense taxing day in the USA). The Brewery is open 12pm – 8pm daily for Beer-to-Go where they’re practicing #socialdistancing and cleaning guidelines. In addition to normal stringent sanitization of the inside of cans, the outside of the cans are being disinfected with Isopropyl Alcohol.

In market places near you, look for “She’s Intense” at package beer stores, indy liquor, growler spots, restaurants offering to-go options and chain stores. If you don’t see “She’s Intense” on shelves, ask for her by name, referring your favorite shop managers seeking kegs & packaged cans to: jeremy (at) hopandsting.com.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Pink Boots Society benefiting the education, assistance, scholarships and mentorships of women who earn a living from the beer industry.

“It’s part of our business to share a part of ourselves and our product to help or advocate for our community. We also understand how hard it is to break into the brewing industry. When we meet people who are willing to work hard to do what we do, we are happy to give advice or act as mentors. We don’t care who you are, who you know, or what you look like. If you have the right work ethic, we’ll find a place for you. That place may be with us, or it is with a brewery we know and respect.”

“Jon Powell and I have trained, hired, or mentored quite a few people in the industry. Specifically we’ve done so with quite a few women. Most recently, we have mentored Betsi Good on multiple systems and standards. Even though we are at different breweries, we don’t stop being mentors,” said Brian Burton, Hop & Sting Brewery.

2020 ramped up with 8 weeks of brewing and cellaring 4 collaboration beers by the NTX Women in Beer (@PBSNTX on Instagram). The women shared and presented their brews during a weekend long itinerary for International Women’s Day with festivals ending with an Alewife beer dinner pairing which welcomed in nearly a thousand curious women all weekend from all over the metroplex. The Pink Boots North Texas Chapter members and Beersgiving a campaign to actively engage and bring in women of all backgrounds into STEM Careers were available to speak, answer questions and teach during all the events they host.

Want to learn more about a STEM Career in the Craft Beer industry follow: BEERSGIVING on Instagram @beersgiving, Twitter @beersgivinginfo, LinkedIn or visit on the Web beersgiving.info.

If you are already a woman in the beer industry and want to learn more about Pink Boots Society join your local Pink Boots chapter today!