Pike Brewing Announces Pink Boots Beer for 2023

Pike Brewing is thrilled to announce the releases of Stronger Bonds, their Pink Boots beer, just in time for International Women's Day on March 8, 2023.

Stronger Bonds boasts notes of guava and passionfruit supported by a light malt body. This juicy double IPA is fermented with a thiolized yeast strain, unlocking aromatics not normally expressed in regular fermentation. Utilizing multi-layered hop additions and techniques, it is light gold in color with a medium hop bitterness.

Pike’s head brewer, Leslie Shore, used Amarillo, HBC 843, Idaho 7, Mosaic, YCH Pink Boots Blend ’22, and Sabro hops to create Stronger Bonds. 8.2% 4 SRM 35 IBU

“I first got involved with Pink Boots in 2012,” said Leslie Shore, head brewer of Pike Brewing. “Every year the organization grows to accept, educate, and promote women and non-binary individuals within the fermented beverage industry. It’s important for me to be a member, as finding your niche and a career in any industry is a challenge and when you don’t see anyone that looks like you it can be intimidating.”

The Pink Boots Society is an international collective of women in the brewing industry. Each year members from local chapters create a special beer in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8. A percentage of the sales from the special beer go towards scholarships and continuing education.

Stronger Bonds is available on draft for the month of March at Pike Brewing, Pike Taproom, and select retailers in the Puget Sound.

The Pink Boots Society was created to assist, inspire, and encourage women beer industry professionals to advance their careers through education.

Founded in 1989 by Charles and Rose Ann Finkel, Pike Brewing is the longest running, independently operated craft brewery in Washington State. Located adjacent to Seattle’s iconic Pike Place Market, Pike Brewing features a sustainably focused gravity-flow steam-powered brewhouse producing bold, diverse, and dynamic craft beers. In addition to the urban brewery, the three-level space boasts two restaurants and a Microbrewery Museum, making Pike Brewing a destination for both locals and visitors alike. Pike Brewing is renowned for a wide range of award-winning beers, top-notch hospitality, and a philanthropic commitment to the community. Look for Pike Brewing in restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores throughout Washington, as well as select grocery stores in Alaska and Idaho.

https://www.pikebrewing.com/