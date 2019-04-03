PicoBrew Launches New Pico C Craft Beverage Bundle

SEATTLE — After inventing the consumer craft beer brewing appliance space eight years ago with their pioneering Zymatic and creating a best-selling line of affordable, easy-to-use brewing appliances with the Pico line, PicoBrew is addressing the demand for precision cold brew coffee and kombucha in the home with the new Pico C Craft Beverage Bundle. The new offering highlights PicoBrew’s expansion from a beer-focused, single-appliance company to a total craft beverage company with a complete line of beverage appliances and accessories that can make everything from coffee and kombucha to craft spirits like gin and whiskey.

The award-winning Pico C continues to be the top-selling kitchen countertop beer brewery system for the home, and now it can slake the thirst of the craft coffee lover as well.

“Cold brew coffee is being adopted globally as all-day drink due to smoother taste, lower acidity, higher antioxidant load and better shelf-stability than traditional hot-brewed or iced coffee. According to the latest market research report by TechNavio, the global cold brew coffee market is expected to post a CAGR of over 27 percent over the next five years,” said Dr. Bill Mitchell, PicoBrew co-founder and CEO. “Cold brew coffee is traditionally quite a time consuming and imprecise beverage to create at home. With the Pico C’s new capabilities and our ‘precision brew computer’ approach to cold brew coffee crafting, anyone can now brew a 5L keg of quality-controlled cold brew in 90 minutes or less in their kitchen.”

For the first time ever, Pico C owners can now brew their own cold brew coffee by filling a reusable cold brew coffee filter with their own artisanal ground coffee beans of choice and running the new precision cold brew brewing program.

The Pico C Craft Beverage Bundle is available for a limited time at PicoBrew.com for $299 (a savings of more than 30 percent) and will include:

Pico C Brewing Appliance

Additional 5L Brewing Keg

3 Reusable Cold Brew Coffee Filters

Kombucha PicoPak

Optional Upgrade for the PicoStill Distilling Attachment

Current Pico C owners can purchase the reusable cold brew coffee filter for $4.99 in PicoBrew’s BrewMarketplace. The Pico C will update with the software required to run a cold brew cycle when it is powered on and connected to a WiFi connection.

The Pico C precision brewing program runs brewing cycles with precise control over temperature, fluid flow and timing and features upgraded software for cold brew and kombucha brewing. The Pico C brews craft beer recipes from PicoPaks, packs filled with fresh hops and grains, from over 200 breweries worldwide. Customers are also free to get creative and compose their own custom PicoPaks using PicoBrew’s FreeStyle Pak crafting editor. Kombucha Paks are available in a variety of flavors as well.

Serious homebrewers or restaurant and café owners who wish to brew a larger volume of craft beverages and ingredients, including beer, coffee, kombucha, spirits, bitters and essential oils, can also take advantage of a limited-quantity offer now on the Ultimate Brewing Bundle, including:

Pico Z1 Appliance

Pico C Brewing Appliance

PicoStill Distilling Attachment

This combo, which allows for simultaneous brewing and distilling, is available for just $2,199, a savings of $1,049.

About Pico Brew

PicoBrew and its line of brewery appliances have been recipients of numerous awards over the years including being named among Fast Company’s The World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2017 and CES Innovation Awards Honoree for Eco-Design and Sustainable Technologies in 2017 and Home Appliances in 2016, and a TWICE Picks Award in 2018.