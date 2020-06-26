Phusion Projects Launches Basic Hard Seltzer in 4 Flavors

CHICAGO – Today the world just got a little more basic. As winter becomes a distant memory and seltzer season falls upon us, Basic Hard Seltzer (www.DrinkBasic.com), the newest hard seltzer, is hitting shelves across the country. As you stock up on essentials, make sure you buy the Basics.

Basic Hard Seltzer comes in four simple flavors – Cranberry, Lemon, Cucumber and Pamplemousse (that’s French for grapefruit) and comes in variety 12 packs. The four flavors are modeled after how we take our Basic Vodka and soda; with a splash of grapefruit or cranberry and a squeeze of lemon or cucumber.

In a sea of seltzers, what makes Basic Hard Seltzer stand out? Well, unlike all those dating app ‘matches’ you’re making during quarantine, this Basic will actually text you back. Printed on the lid of every can is the following phone number; 312.500.6627. Text this number and receive all kinds of information. Follow a series of prompts and get no B.S. replies about everything from getting Basic knowledge dropped on you about upcoming events near you and information around the Basic ambassador program.

312.500.6227 BASIC HARD SELTZER NO B.S. TEXTS:

Text ‘Basic Facts’ if you want to seem smarter than you are to the happy hour crowd;

Text ‘Regret’ if you have ever fired off that 3:00 a.m. ‘you up’ text to your ex you wish you could unsend. We’ll anonymously feature our favorite regrets on our social channels so don’t hold back!

Text ‘Basic ambassador program’ if you want to get closer to achieving your dream of being a #influencer by working with us;

Text ‘#nobullshit’ to prove that you have the can in your hand and you’re not a troll;

You can also text whatever the f*&% you want if you’re just trying to holler at us.

“At Phusion, we take pride in our ability to innovate based on what consumers are looking for. People want less frills and less noise, especially now. This is why we’re so thrilled to launch Basic Hard Seltzer,” said Jaisen Freeman, Co-founder of Phusion Projects LLC. “All four flavors speak to the belief in getting back to the basics, simple ingredients done right. We’re really proud of that.”

BASIC HARD SELTZER SPECS:

0 Added Sugars

1 Carb

4 flavors – Cranberry, Lemon, Cucumber and Pamplemousse

4.5 % Alcohol by volume

90 Calories

Gluten free

No B.S.

100 % Basic

“We launched Basic Vodka in 2019 and consumers just seemed to get it. No fluff, just great tasting vodka. While there is a time and place for complexity, it shouldn’t be a prerequisite for what’s in your drink,” added Samantha Catalina, Marketing Director at Phusion Projects LLC. “We believe Basic Hard Seltzer will receive the same warm reception.”

For more information on Basic Hard Seltzer and purchase locations please visit www.DrinkBasic.com and follow along at @DrinkBasic.

About Basic Hard Seltzer

At Basic Hard Seltzer and Basic Vodka we believe that great products start with the best ingredients. It’s that simple.

The quality of our products comes from a refined simplicity. Our focus is what’s inside not the branding around it. No impurities, no additives, no artificial flavors to mask the taste. Just good stuff.

Basic Hard Seltzer comes in four flavors; Cranberry, Lemon, Cucumber and Pamplemousse and can be found at retailers, convenience stores, online delivery apps, bars and restaurants around the country.

About Phusion Projects

Established in 2005 Phusion Projects is a global alcoholic beverage company with presence in over 40 countries, employing over 250 people worldwide and housing a portfolio of brands including Four Loko, Basic Seltzer, Basic Vodka, Hard Frescos, Moksato Life and Earthquake.

Phusion always has and will always be looking to find the next big thing for drinkers. While Four Loko will always be the core of who we are, we’ve also partnered with brands such as White Girl Rosé and Babe (SWISH Beverages).