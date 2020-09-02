pFriem Hazy IPA and pFriem Pale Join the Brewery’s Annual Can Line-Up

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – Award winning pFriem Family Brewers officially announced that their Hazy IPA along with a new pFriem Pale will join the Pilsner & IPA annual can line-up. The six pack 12oz cans will be available beginning early October throughout Oregon, Washington & Northern Idaho. Hazy IPA will continue to be available on draft and in bottles, but pFriem Pale will be can and draft only.

“With great anticipation and excitement, we are proud to announce that we are adding Hazy IPA and pFriem Pale to our line-up of canned beers. With the success of Pilsner and IPA in our off-premise channels, we wanted to bring our fans two new beers that we have been developing for years now, and which will add great diversity to our canned offerings and deliver joy to any drinking occasion.” said Josh Pfriem, Brewmaster/Co-Founder of pFriem Family Brewers.

“pFriem Hazy IPA is a beer that has continued to evolve over the past couple of years. We credit the silky-smooth drinkability of this beer to Bob’s Red Mills Classic Oats,” continued Pfriem. “The big and juicy papaya and passion fruit flavors come from two of our favorite Pacific Northwest hops, Citra and Eldorado, which play very well with our fruity English yeast. We are very excited to continue the evolution of this beer by bringing it to you in 6-pack cans.”

In addition, the brewery is introducing a brand-new beer, specifically for the can format. “pFriem Pale is a beer we have been dreaming about for years and now the timing is just right for it,” explains Pfriem. “This is not your Grandpa’s Pale Ale: this beer is bright, beautiful, fresh and very hop forward. It is dry hopped at a similar rate as IPA, but clocks in at 5.4%, which means this Pale Ale was meant for savoring the thirst quenching notes of ripe melon, mango, and citrus, can after can.”

Six packs of Hazy IPA will retail for $11.99 while Pale will retail for $10.99.

With on-premise channels seeing pressure from market shifts due to the pandemic, pFriem will be canning more beer in 2020 than ever. To meet that production level as well as to continue to grow its 500ml bottle production, the brewery is upgrading its facility and enhancing its infrastructure to make way for canning. Part of pFriem’s 2020 expansion includes installing a German-made, state-of-the-art 50 Hectoliter (42 BBL) GEA CRAFT-STAR brewhouse. The five-vessel configuration will be capable of producing five batches of wort in 17 hours. A steep conditioned MILL-STAR will accompany the brewhouse, which will allow for increased raw material utilization and throughput.

“We are incredibly excited to be bringing in new, state of the art brewing technology to our facility. This new brewhouse will allow us to brew more beer at a level of quality and consistency that we have been dreaming of for years. The marriage of the technical skill and attention to detail of our team, and this new capability will surely delight all the pFriem fans in the Pacific Northwest and beyond” concluded Pfriem.

About pFriem Family Brewers

pFriem Family Brewers (pronounced “freem”) is a Northwest, German, and Belgian inspired brewery and tasting room in Hood River, OR. Founded in 2012 by Josh Pfriem, Ken Whiteman and Rudy Kellner, pFriem has experienced incredible growth in the past eight years and has earned prestigious awards, including being named GABF® 2018 Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year, Three-Time Brewery of the Year by the Beer Connoisseur, and numerous medals in national and international brewing competitions. Best known for artisanal beers influenced by the great brewers of Europe while staying true to homegrown roots in the Pacific Northwest, pFriem craft beers are unmistakably unique in both flavor and balance.

For More Information:

https://www.pfriembeer.com/