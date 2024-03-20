pFriem Family Brewers Announces a New Taproom in Milwaukie, Oregon

pFriem Family Brewers, the award-winning brewery from Hood River, Oregon, is thrilled to announce the opening of a new taproom in the historic Milwaukie City Hall building. This expansion, slated for opening in April 2025, signifies a major milestone for pFriem, renowned for its exceptional craft beers and community-focused ethos.

Since its founding in 2012, pFriem has become a beacon of brewing excellence, focusing on Pacific Northwest and European beer styles. The brewery has received numerous accolades over its lifetime for its beer, but is also decorated for its Tasting Room’s service, food, and experiences as evidenced by being a four time winner of Oregon Beer Awards – Best Brewpub Experience. pFriem has built a reputation for a beer and hospitality program that is at the same time approachable, yet unique and quality-oriented.

Josh Pfriem, Brewmaster and Co-Founder of pFriem Family Brewers, expressed his excitement about the new venture: “We’re extremely excited to be growing our future here in Milwaukie. The City has been incredibly welcoming, and we hope we can play an important part in growing the local business community downtown as well as providing the community a really cool space to come together in.”

The new pFriem Milwaukie taproom, housed partially in the former fire station of the historic City Hall building, is set to be a vibrant community hub. It will feature a spacious pergola covered outdoor patio, a private dining and event space upstairs for various brewery and community events, and a lounge area reminiscent of the popular Bear’s Den in Hood River. The taproom will offer more than 20 taps, including a variety of pFriem beers and craft cocktails, with seating for over 100 guests.

Josh Pfriem explained further why Milwaukie was an ideal spot for their second location, “Over the past couple of years, many of our friends have been moving to Milwaukie and surrounding areas, and we’ve been intrigued by that region for some time now. When we first saw the old City Hall building, we knew immediately this would become our second home. It is a beautiful, unique space with a lot of history in the local community. It’s sited on a magnificent property with stunning green space, large trees, and a sculpture garden, with plenty of parking on site and in the surrounding downtown area, abundant public transportation options, all within a stone’s throw from the banks of the Willamette River. We’re excited to help energize the downtown area with our 7 day a week presence, the events that we will run in our tasting room, and in general with the creation of a warm and inviting community space.”

Neighboring with pFriem in the old City Hall building will be Keeper Coffee, which is known for its commitment to quality, community and excellent coffee. Keeper has become a favorite in their Southeast neighborhood spot since their opening in 2020, and is celebrated for their house-made pastries and espresso drinks served in antique ceramics. “We’re stoked to be neighbors with a great coffeehouse and bakery, folks who truly share our passion for quality beverages, and hospitality”, Josh said. Keeper Coffee will also be opening early Spring 2025.

pFriem Family Brewers and Keeper Coffee invite everyone to join in this exciting new chapter and experience the unique combination of craft beer, exquisite coffee, and community spirit at their new Milwaukie location.

About pFriem Family Brewers

pFriem Family Brewers (pronounced “freem”) is a Northwest and European-inspired brewery and tasting room in Hood River, OR. Founded in 2012, pFriem has experienced incredible growth in the past decade and has earned prestigious awards, including being named GABF® 2018 Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year, Three-Time Brewery of the Year by the Beer Connoisseur, and numerous medals in national and international brewing competitions. Best known for artisanal beers influenced by the great brewers of Europe while staying true to homegrown roots in the Pacific Northwest, pFriem craft beers are unmistakably unique in both flavor and balance.

For More Information:

https://www.pfriembeer.com/blog/article/pfriem-announces-milwaukie-taproom/