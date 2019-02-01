Perrin Brewing to Begin Statewide Distribution of Clear Coast Fresh Hard Seltzer

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – Continuing to push the boundaries of craft beer, Perrin Brewing launches Clear Coast Fresh Hard Seltzer, the first ever Michigan-made craft hard seltzer. Clear Coast is a low-calorie, refreshing alternative to traditional adult beverages, offering unique flavor profiles crafted with natural flavoring.

Inspired by the longest freshwater coastline of Michigan, Clear Coast is a crisp, clean, pure hard seltzer made with fresh water and hints of tantalizing fruit flavors. As a light, bubbly beverage option, Clear Coast (5 percent ABV) is 100 calories, low carb, low sugar and gluten-removed. The mixed flavor variety pack includes Mango Guava, Mixed Berry and Watermelon Lime in 12 oz. cans.

Clear Coast Fresh Hard Seltzer Variety 12-packs are currently available in the Perrin Pub taproom, with statewide distribution set for Feb. 3. If you are interested in product samples, please contact Lindsey VanDenBoom via email at lindsey@perrinbrewing.com.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company of Comstock Park, Michigan, strives to push the boundaries of Craft Beer. They combine time-honored techniques to deliver clean, consistent craft. Staying true to Michigan roots, they exude a humble confidence in all they do and let the beer speak for itself. Their passion for innovation and commitment to excellence comes through in every sip. Every time. For more information, visit www.perrinbrewing.com.