Perrin Brewing Company to Release Pineapple Upside Down IPA

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Pineapple Upside Down IPA, the newest release in Perrin Brewing Company’s Side Hustle Series, will appear at the Perrin Pub August 1 on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans, followed by distribution throughout the state of Michigan.

Taking inspiration from the classic dessert, Perrin has flipped the script with this new IPA, incorporating wheat and lactose for a decadent and creamy cake-like mouthfeel, balanced with Sabro and Styrian Cardinal hops, which lend notes of tropical fruit and coconut. The limited release brew was soaked in the flavor equivalent of 500 pineapples to provide the sweet-and-tart citrus punch promised by the name.

Perrin will release a new Side Hustle Series beer every other month for statewide distribution. The series allows Perrin’s brewers to creatively explore new ingredients and techniques, and provide Michigan’s craft beer lovers with innovative new flavors.

Pineapple Upside Down IPA follows the release of Kveik’n It Real Nordic IPA in the Side Hustle Series. Kveik’n It Real (7% ABV) is a Norweigian Style IPA brewed with Norwegian farmhouse yeast, Honindal Kveik, which produces tropical fruit aromas.

Pop the top on a Pineapple Upside Down IPA and drink your dessert with us starting August 1.

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.