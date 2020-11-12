Perrin Brewing Company Releases Two Seasonal Specialty Offerings

Comstock Park, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company announces two winter releases that are perfect for cold-weather sipping, or giving as holiday gifts! Perrin’s Barrel Aged Specialty Pack and Winter Warmer Variety 12-Pack are available today at the Perrin Pub. Both seasonal offerings can also be found at retailers Michigan-wide.

The Barrel Aged Specialty Pack includes two rare, barrel-aged beers in 22 oz. bottles – Perrin Reserve and Malted Milk Ball. Perrin Reserve melds flavors of golden raisins, honey and caramelized lactose sugar, aged to smooth perfection. It’s paired with Malted Milk Ball, a classic treat deconstructed and brewed back together via vanilla, cacao nibs and lactose, and barrel aged in oak bourbon barrels to a rich, mellow 12% ABV. The set includes a limited edition 10 oz. glass, making it the perfect gift for any beer lover.

Director of Brewing Operations Connor Klopcic said, “We chose these two beers to go into one pack because they are both great to drink and share during the holiday season. The weather gets cold and the dark beers come out.” Klopcic recommends pairing these beers with chocolate or a sweet dessert.

The Winter Warmer Variety 12-Pack presents even more opportunity to melt the chill of winter. Perrin Black Ale, Coffee Latte and Blonde Porter are bundled into one box for a limited time. Perrin Black Ale, a light-bodied, flavorful dark ale with hints of semi-sweet chocolate and nuances of fresh coffee, gets cozy alongside Coffee Latte, a brown ale with coffee and lactose sugar for a true, creamy latte feel. Rounding out the Winter Warmer Pack is Blonde Porter, an intriguing brew that drinks like a porter, with the appearance of a light blonde ale.

“While some variety packs are focused around Christmas-y flavors and spices, we wanted to put together a solid, malt-forward pack that has something different to offer with each beer,” said Klopcic. “It’s meant to be enjoyed everywhere snow touches the ground.”

Thaw out with Perrin’s specialty winter offerings at the Pub, or find them anywhere great beer is sold in Michigan.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.