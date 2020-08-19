Perrin Brewing Company Releases Rhu Awakening Kettle Sour

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company introduces Rhu Awakening, a limited release kettle sour. Rhu Awakening will be available on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans at the Perrin Pub (see current taproom operations here), with Michigan-wide distribution to follow.

Celebrate the end of summer with a timeless flavor combination. Sweet, juicy strawberry tangles with tart rhubarb for a thirst-quenching wake-up call. Think outside the pie and reach for a cold can of Rhu Awakening to get your strawberry rhubarb fix – it’s too hot to bake, anyway.

The brewing team’s desire to make a true kettle sour aligned with four-foot-tall rhubarb plants growing in the backyard of Director of Brewing Operations Connor Klopcic, inspiring Rhu Awakening as the latest release in Perrin’s Side Hustle Series.

“I enjoy both the creative freedom and challenge of the Side Hustle Series,” said Klopcic. “Our brewers start with an idea, and then jump into the challenge of finding new ways to brew and cellar the beer, to come out with a finished product that matches what was in our heads. It’s so cool that an idea in our heads can turn into a pint in your hand.”

A new Side Hustle Series beer is released every other month for statewide distribution. The series allows Perrin’s brewers to creatively explore new ingredients and techniques, and provide Michigan’s craft beer lovers with innovative new flavors.

To make Rhu Awakening, Klopcic and his crew used a traditional kettle souring process, brewing the beer and then letting it sour in the kettle for up to 36 hours.

