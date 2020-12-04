Perrin Brewing Company Releases Mint Night Snack Chocolate Mint Porter

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company announces the release of Mint Night Snack, Chocolate Mint Porter. The newest beer in their small batch Side Hustle Series, Mint Night Snack is available now at the Perrin Pub in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans To Go. The limited release will soon be available at beer sellers Michigan-wide.

With notes of smooth chocolate and refreshing mint, this porter is perfect for that cold weather Mint Night Snack you’ve been craving. At an approachable 5.8% ABV, Mint Night Snack is perfect as an after dinner drink or a holiday treat.

“The holidays are a time for indulging in delicious desserts and beers, so we created the best of both,” said Senior Marketing Manager Lindsey VanDenBoom.

Perrin releases a new Side Hustle Series beer every other month for statewide distribution, and Mint Night Snack marks the final Side Hustle Series release of 2020. The series allows Perrin’s brewers to creatively explore new ingredients and techniques, and provide Michigan’s craft beer lovers with innovative new flavors.

“The team at Perrin has had so much fun building these unique recipes throughout the year,” said VanDenBoom. “Each beer is so different and allows for creativity across all departments of the brewery. Keep an eye on the Side Hustle Series in 2021 on the latest beer trends and flavors.”

Night or day – snack on Michigan-brewed flavors of creamy chocolate and hints of mint. Pick up Mint Night Snack To Go at The Pub, or find it in 6-packs at your local Michigan craft beer seller. Click here to see the latest taproom updates. Follow along with Side Hustle Series details on the Facebook page here or direct questions to Lindsey VanDenBoom at lindsey@perrinbrewing.com.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.