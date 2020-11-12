Perrin Brewing Company Launches Interactive Brew 2.0

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company asks beer drinkers to decide their next beer release via the Interactive Brew Project 2.0. The public is invited to vote on beer details, including the style, sub-style, ingredients, and even the name of the new brew, over the next few weeks. Voting kicks off with a poll to decide the beer’s style on November 13, and each poll will stay open for several days to allow participation. Here is the voting schedule:

November 13 – Kickoff and voting on style opens

November 17 – Voting on sub-style opens

November 20 – Voting on additions (hops, fruit, etc.) opens

November 27 – Name submission opens

December 4 – Voting on top five names opens

December 11 – Social announcement of the FINAL BEER!

The upcoming Interactive Brew campaign marks Perrin’s second Interactive Brew in 2020, the first of which culminated in the brewing of a Russian Imperial Stout dubbed Self S’more-antine.

“Interactive brew has proven to be a way to bring our community together, even in strange times,” said Lindsey VanDenBoom, Senior Marketing Manager at Perrin. “It gives beer lovers a chance to directly weigh in on what they want to drink, and to follow the process from imagining a beer, to brewing it, to enjoying it in the Perrin Pub!”

Perrin will livestream each step of the brewing process on December 2 to offer a behind-the-scenes view, and plans to release the beer at the Pub on draft and in 12 oz. cans at the end of December. The recipe will be made available for homebrewers who wish to follow along. Tune into the Perrin facebook account for updates, or direct questions to Lindsey VanDenBoom at lindsey@perrinbrewing.com.

VOTING STARTS NOVEMBER 13:

https://www.perrinbrewing.com/interactivebrew/

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.