Perrin Brewing Company Introduces Limited Release Turtle in a Palm Tree

Comstock Park, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company announces the release of Turtle in a Palm Tree, a 10.0% ABV Russian Imperial Stout with chocolate, caramel and coconut. Turtle in a Palm Tree will be available To Go at the Perrin Pub, in 32 oz. Crowlers and 4-packs of 16 oz. cans, starting January 7.

The style, ingredients and name of Turtle in a Palm Tree were determined by the public as part of the brewery’s Interactive Brew 2.0 Program – an online vote that encouraged beer lovers to weigh in on the specifics of this new release.

Local beer lover Don from West Michigan, submitted the winning name as part of the naming contest. Don worked with Perrin’s marketing team to design the label, taking inspiration from a pair of custom cornhole boards, and his annual holiday light display. The result is a quirky can featuring a friendly reptile relaxing against a colorful sunset background.

“This is such a fun idea – not only developing a new beer, but making it an interactive community event. I am happy to have won the naming competition against some other really wonderful and creative suggestions,” said Don. “They did a great job helping me bring my ideas and personality into the label.”

Turtle in a Palm Tree flies high with robust malts, dessert-y flavors and a hint of tropical flair to brighten your day in the middle of winter.

Venture out of your shell and pick up Turtle in a Palm Tree To Go at the Perrin Pub starting January 7.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.