Perrin Brewing Company Announces Ice Jam 2021 Winter Festival

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company announces the 5th Annual Ice Jam Winter Festival. This year, Ice Jam will include two socially-distanced components: a virtual 5K race and a Take-home Party Basket. Proceeds benefit Kids’ Food Basket.

The Frostbite 5K is designed for resilient Michiganders willing to brave the cold, stretch their legs and raise money for Kids’ Food Basket. Runners are invited to complete a 3.1 mile run between Jan. 11 and Jan. 30. Simply register, pick up your packet at the Perrin Pub, complete the run and submit your results from your running tracker. Runners are encouraged to wear cozy pajamas or onesies to get into the Frostbite 5K spirit. See more details and register here.

If you’re not crazy about running in the cold, you can still celebrate Ice Jam and support Kids’ Food Basket by purchasing a Take-home Party Basket for $30 each. The Ice Jammin’ basket includes:

6-pack of Blonde Porter

Nothing Bundt Cake

Beer Mitten koozie

One-of-a-kind Perrin winter beanie

Paper bag style koozie from Kids’ Food Basket

Spotify playlist “Ice Jam 2021”

Take-home Party Basket sales will begin this weekend and baskets will be available for pick-up only from the Pub Jan. 25-30. Baskets are available for purchase here.

Whether you register for the Frostbite 5K Run or order a Take-home Party Basket (or both!), your purchase will directly support Kids’ Food Basket in their efforts to provide kids in the community with the nourishment they need. Every donation provides children with nutritious evening meals so they can be their best in school and life.

The ice jams on this year with the virtual Frostbite 5K and Take-home Party Basket. Direct questions to Lindsey VanDenBoom at lindsey@perrinbrewing.com.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.