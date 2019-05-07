Perrin Brewing Company Announces Brand Refresh

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – Perrin Brewing Company has announced an exciting design update. The refresh kicked off in January, with the introduction of a sleek new logo, which was followed by updated cans and secondary packaging. All redesigned packaging across the brewery’s line-up of liquids is now appearing on shelves across Michigan.

Perrin began crafting high-quality and consistent beer in Comstock Park in May 2012. Their strong growth facilitated a step into distribution in 2014; and canning line, tank systems and equipment upgrades in 2015. Also in 2015, Perrin began a lasting partnership with the CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective.

Perrin has been recognized with awards for several of their creations, notably No Rules Imperial Vietnamese Porter, which RateBeer named the World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015 and amongst the Top 10 Imperial Baltic Porters In The World in 2016. The brewery continues to push the boundaries of craft and Perrin’s new aesthetic is the next step in the brewery’s evolution — a reflection of the liquid craftmanship of their unique brews.

Combining modern technology and time-honored brewing techniques, Perrin delivers clean, consistent craft. The brand’s new look is designed to reflect this meeting of contemporary vision and traditional values, with each package presenting an intricately crafted pattern in combination with bold color-blocking.

“With the brand refresh just around the corner, our team is eager to see the fresh packaging in the market,” stated Lindsey VanDenBoom, director of digital marketing and media at Perrin Brewing. “The first Perrin can launch was back in 2015. As we continue to grow and experiment with new styles, we want our package to evolve and reflect our spirit of innovation.”

With this refresh, Perrin intends for their passion for innovation and commitment to excellence to come through in every sip, every time.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.

About CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective

Founded in 2015, CANarchy is a disruptive collective of like-minded brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer. The portfolio of craft breweries, partially funded by Fireman Capital Partners, includes Oskar Blues Brewery, Perrin Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery, Deep Ellum Brewing Company and Three Weavers Brewing Company. In 2018, CANarchy was ranked no. 8 on the BA’s list of the Top 50 U.S. Craft Brewers as ranked by sales volume, having produced 421,222 bbls. Voted “Craft Brewery of the Year” by Brewbound in 2018, the collective provides craft beer to 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and parts of 17 countries spanning five continents.