Perrin Brewing Announces Return of Call Me Hazy – Juicy IPA

Juicy Brew Kicks Off the Call Me Hazy IPA Series for 2021

Comstock Park, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company announces the return of Call Me Hazy – Juicy IPA, a hazy IPA with Galaxy, Mosaic and Strata hops for big flavor and a complex, juicy finish. Call Me Hazy – Juicy IPA is now available at the Perrin Pub on draft and in 6-packs and 12-packs of 12 oz. cans, and will soon be distributed Michigan-wide.

Call Me Hazy – Juicy IPA is a juiced up IPA packed full of intense hops for a hazy brew at 7.5% ABV. Some call it hop heavy, a juice bomb and malt-forward – instead, just Call it Hazy. The brew kicks off Perrin’s rotating Call Me Hazy IPA Series for 2021, which allows Perrin’s brewers to explore the breadth and depth of hop flavor.

“We saw a lot of success adding Call Me Hazy rotating IPAs to our core offerings this past year,” said Connor Klopcic, Perrin’s Director of Brewing Operations. “The number one complaint we received was that people wanted more of it. We listened to the community and will begin offering 12-packs. Call Me Hazy Juicy IPA is the first 12-pack to be released and we are really excited to see this brand grow!”

Stop by the Perrin Pub today to pick up Call Me Hazy – Juicy IPA or use the beerfinder to find Perrin’s hoppy, Michigan-made IPAs at a craft beer seller near you. The Perrin Pub is now open for dine-in at 25% capacity, and outdoor dining in cozy igloos! Igloo dining is available by reservation only. See taproom details here.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards for its renowned No Rules Vietnamese Porter, including a GABF Bronze Medal in 2020 and “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer. With a passion for innovation and commitment to excellence, Perrin continues to grow strong roots in Michigan through distribution, production and the Perrin Pub taproom and restaurant.

