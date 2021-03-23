Perrin Announces No Rules Day 2021 Vietnamese Imperial Porter

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company announces the annual release of No Rules Vietnamese Imperial Porter. No Rules Day is one of the Perrin team’s favorite days of the year and they are pleased to keep the tradition going, even if the celebration cannot be fully in person. Online ordering of the esteemed beer will take place for one day only, April 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No Rules Vietnamese Porter earned a bronze medal at GABF 2020. The rare, once-a-year release is brewed with coconut, cinnamon and turbinado sugar, then laid down and aged in bourbon barrels for several months. The result is a gigantic, 15% ABV brew that’s deceptively smooth and subtly sweet. Over the years, No Rules has earned a stack of accolades, including a RateBeer ranking in the World’s Top 10 Imperial Baltic Porters of 2016, and the World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015. In 2018, it was deemed one of the Top 5 CANarchy Beers to Drink by Forbes Magazine.

Connor Klopcic, Perrin’s Director of Brewing Operations, said, “Originally released in 2015 and selling out within an hour, this beer has evolved into Perrin’s most sought-after beer. It was originally brewed as a middle finger to the idea that beer should be true-to-style and always stick to the rules. There were No Rules at Perrin while making this beer, and No Rules has a complex flavor profile that is always changing as the beer ages or warms in your glass.”

In addition to No Rules 2021, Perrin will offer other exclusive items online. Here is the full list of offerings:

No Rules 2021 / Unlimited

No Rules 2020 / Unlimited

No Rules 2019 / Unlimited

No Rules 2018 / Unlimited

No Rules 2017 / Unlimited

No Rules 2016 / Unlimited

No Rules 2021 Ferris Coffee Variant / 4 Bottle Limit

No Rules 2021 Chocolate Raspberry Variant / 4 Bottle Limit

No Rules 2021 Molasses Ginger Variant / 4 Bottle Limit

No Rules 2020 Coffee Variant / 4 Bottle Limit

No Rules 2017 Scotch Variant / 4 Bottle Limit

5-Bottle Suitcase / 2 Package Limit / (This is a collection of No Rules 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020)

2-Bottle Specialty Box / Unlimited

Malted Milk Ball / Unlimited

Perrin Reserve / Unlimited

Roeselare / Unlimited

2021 Glassware / 4 Glass Limit

*prices do not include tax and deposit

The online order form will be accessible on April 10 here. Bottles of No Rules 2021, vintage variants of No Rules and other exclusive offerings will be available on a virtual “first come, first served” basis. Payment will be made online and followed by a confirmation email, then orders will be made available for pick-up from the Perrin Pub April 24 – May 8 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Please note: orders will not be shipped and must be picked up during this two-week time period. Virtual guests who place large orders will be contacted to coordinate a pick-up date and time. Click here to see more ordering and pickup details for Pub Club Members and for the general public.

The Perrin Pub is now open at limited capacity. To see Pub details, click here.

Perrin Brewing is pleased to continue the tradition of No Rules Day, a beloved yearly event since 2015, by inviting craft beer lovers to reserve No Rules Vietnamese Imperial Porter online for one day only on April 10. Please direct questions to Lindsey VanDenBoom at lindsey@perrinbrewing.com.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards for its renowned No Rules Vietnamese Porter, including a GABF Bronze Medal in 2020 and “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer. With a passion for innovation and commitment to excellence, Perrin continues to grow strong roots in Michigan through distribution, production and the Perrin Pub taproom and restaurant.