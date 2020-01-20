People Moves: Monday Night Brewing Hires VP of Sales; Beer Institute Adds Health Policy and Regulatory Affairs Director

Monday Night Brewing Hires VP of Sales

Atlanta, Georgia-headquartered Monday Night Brewing has named Clint Wood as the craft brewery’s vice president of sales.

Wood will be tasked with growing Monday Night’s “reach and impact across its distribution footprint,” the company said in a press release.

Wood previously worked as director of chain sales for Anheuser-Busch wholesaler Atlanta Beverage Company, which also distributes Monday Night’s beers.

“Clint has been there from the beginning,” Monday Night co-founder Jonathan Baker said in the release. “When we were just starting out 8 years ago, Clint and I would hit the streets together, slinging samples and pitching our beers to bars around metro Atlanta. Over the years, as we’ve expanded as a company, he’s built a reputation for being a team leader and a skilled ambassador for beverage brands. We are really excited to have him on board.”

“Monday Night is truly one of the rising stars of the craft beer world. When I was offered the chance to grow and develop their sales team, I jumped,” Wood added. “I look forward to making sure you see a lot more Monday Night product out in the market.”

Bill Young Joins Beer Institute in Full-Time Role

Beer industry veteran Bill Young has joined the Beer Institute as senior director of health policy and regulatory affairs.

Young has worked in the industry for more than 25 years, last serving as senior director of global alcohol policy for Molson Coors Beverage Company.

“We are looking forward to harnessing Bill’s decades of experience working on alcohol policy to advance issues of importance for brewers, beer importers, and suppliers to the beer industry,” BI president and CEO Jim McGreevy wrote in an update to members.

Prior to taking the full-time role, Young was working under contract as a consultant with the trade group.

Ex-Half Acre VP Seeks New Opportunities

Former Half Acre Beer Co. vice president Phil McFarland is looking for new opportunities inside and outside of the beer industry.

McFarland departed Half Acre in November after nearly five years, the last two of which he spent as vice president. He started in 2015 as national sales director.

“I’d love to stay in the industry if I can,” McFarland told Brewbound.

McFarland, who has been consulting in the cannabis space since his exit, said he is looking in the Chicagoland area where his family has settled.

In his next role, McFarland said he’s hoping to apply his knowledge of the category, the consumer and the product in a “strategy, business planning, innovation, brand marketing kind of role.” That could come at a brewery or an advertising agency with beverage alcohol clients.

“I considered myself the brand strategist for Half Acre Beer Co., not for any one beer that the brewery made, but for the business itself,” he added. “That sort of work is what I’m looking to do elsewhere, maybe on a specific beer brand, or another company like Half Acre.”

During his tenure at Half Acre, McFarland helped guide the craft brewery through 300% growth, as the company climbed from around 15,000 barrels in 2014, to around 50,000 barrels last year.

McFarland said he “couldn’t be more pleased” with his time at Half Acre.

“I had a blast doing it,” he added. “They’re great people. It’s a great brand. It’s great beer. I loved everything about Half Acre and still do.”

Dovetail Brewery Forms Sales Team

After almost four years, Chicago’s Dovetail Brewery has built an in-house sales team. The company, which produces European-style beers, has tapped Dan Modica to serve as sales director. Modica previously worked as sales manager for Austin-based Artisanal Imports in Illinois and Wisconsin.

“Dan is passionate, hard-working and smart as hell. We’ve worked with him for 2-1/2 years now and he’s become one of the best in Chicago’s beer scene,” co-founder Hagen Dost said in a press release. “We’re so fortunate to have him dedicated 100% to Dovetail.”

Dovetail has also hired Michael Brennan as a sales rep and Shane Hopkin as a brand representative. Both had worked in the company’s taproom.

Common Cider Names Adam Carlson VP of Sales

Auburn, California-based Common Cider Company has hired Adam Carlson as vice president of sales.

Carlson brings 15 years of CPG and beverage industry experience to Common Cider. He last served as national sales director for Seattle Cider Company and Two Beers Brewing for a little more than three years.

Prior to Seattle Cider, Carlson spent five years at New Belgium, working as a national account manager and a Pacific Northwest regional account manager. Before entering the beer industry, Calson worked as a key account manager and sales leader at Frito-Lay.

“Adam’s broad industry knowledge, extensive sales experience, and proven track record in building, leading and managing successful sales teams are exactly what Common needs as we position ourselves for future growth and expansion,” Common Cider CEO Fran Toves said in the release.